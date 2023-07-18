Demi Lovato Admits It Took Her a While to Come Out to Her Mom and Stepdad: 'I Didn't Feel Like I Was Ready'

Demi Lovato recalled the moment she came out to her mom and stepdad when she was in her mid-twenties.

"I came from a Christian background and grew up q**** and didn't tell people until I felt comfortable with it," she said while speaking to SiriusXM. "It took me until I was 25 to come out to my mom. At the time I was bisexual and then I realized I was pansexual. It took me a while."