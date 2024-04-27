Demi Lovato Debuts New Light Brown Bob in Stunning Selfies: Photos
Demi Lovato softened up her hair color ahead of summer 2024.
On Friday, April 26, the Disney alum shared two selfies to her Instagram Story, showing off her new hairdo.
In the stunning snaps, the singer — who got engaged to fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes in December 2023 — displayed the shorter bob, which was a light brown opposed to her previously jet-black locks.
“New hair by @alchemistamber,” she penned alongside the soft smiled still.
As OK! previously reported, the “Heart Attack” songstress’ updated look comes after she gushed about wedding planning for her and Jutes’ big day.
While speaking with People at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, which took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on January 31, the Camp Rock alum revealed she "definitely" started dress shopping and already has a "clear vision" when it comes to how she wants her wedding day to go.
"I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile," the 31-year-old gushed about scrolling through the social media app to find the right style to wear when she marries the love of her life. "Doing all the things."
"I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it," Lovato added, admitting she's took to Pinterest "for all of it" in regards to coordinating the event, calling the aesthetic features of the app "great."
An insider shared further detail on what the actress wants for the celebration of her and Jutes’ love.
“Demi wants to go big for her wedding,” the source spilled. “Maybe there was a time when she wanted something small and intimate, but she’s never been this happy before, and now she wants to scream it from the rooftops.”
“Demi has a clear vision of what she wants the big day to be like,” they continued. “She’s having so much fun picking out every detail, from the china and the chairs to the invitations.”
The couple, who started dating in August 2022, apparently will have a “modern but inviting” celebration with black and gold accents.
Lovato also plans to have outfit changes and will “wear a big dress to start the night,” according to the insider.
Additionally, there will be some “surprise” details such as a caricaturist for their guests or Cirque du Soleil-type dancers.
“They both have family all over and want to make the wedding enjoyable for everyone,” they concluded.