'Was Not Expecting That': Demi Lovato Fans Divided Over Her Shocking New Look at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Photos
Demi Lovato threw fans for a loop with her look at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
The former Disney Channel alum, 31, stepped out for the star-studded bash on Sunday, March 10, rocking new brown hair and a body-hugging velvet. However, her devoted followers seemed to have mixed reactions.
"The real after party was at home watching Love Island and eating Taco Bell with @jutesmusic," Lovato captioned the slew of snaps shared to Instagram while referencing her fiancé, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes.
"She's getting there!!" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote below a snap of the "Here We Go Again" singer.
"I was not expecting that outfit," an additional person commented under the Instagram photo.
"Cringe caption but you loook gooood af," a third person chimed in.
"Stunning queen!!!!" a positive fan gushed over the ensemble.
Lovato attended the gathering with her husband-to-be, 31, whom she got engaged to last year. As OK! previously reported, the Camp Rock star is planning to throw a huge shindig to honor their love.
“Demi wants to go big for her wedding,” the insider revealed. “Maybe there was a time when she wanted something small and intimate, but she’s never been this happy before, and now she wants to scream it from the rooftops.”
“Demi has a clear vision of what she wants the big day to be like,” the source continued. “She’s having so much fun picking out every detail, from the china and the chairs to the invitations.”
“They both have family all over and want to make the wedding enjoyable for everyone," the insider spilled.
Lovato herself hinted she and Lutes were going to go all out for their big day. "I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile," the pop star said in a recent interview of looking for the right dress. "I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it."
After the happy couple got engaged, Lovato wrote, "Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic."
"My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby 🥰," she penned alongside sweet photos of the two of them.