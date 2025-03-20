Demi Moore Celebrates Ex Bruce Willis' 70th Birthday by Sharing New Photos of the Star Looking Upbeat Amid Dementia Battle
Demi Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis are still as thick as thieves despite ending their marriage in 2000.
On Wednesday, March 19, the actress celebrated his 70th birthday with an Instagram post that included new photos of Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.
"Happy birthday, BW! We love you ♥️," the mom-of-three, 62, captioned the upload.
Images included the exes and their three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis — snuggled up on the couch together and a cute shot of the Golden Globe winner giving her former spouse a hug.
The Substance star, 62, also shared a sweet shot of the Die Hard actor giving his granddaughter Louetta a kiss as the tot's mom, Rumer, and Demi stood by.
Louetta was also pictured being held by Bruce in another cute shot.
Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46, posted on social media for his milestone as well, spilling, "It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan. So flood him with all the love today — he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you ✨."
While Emma and Bruce's daughters are too young to have social media, his eldest kids with Demi also posted for his special day, with Rumer revealing the day prior that the Sixth Sense actor was "doing great" amid his health woes.
As OK! reported, Demi and Emma have come together to ensure Bruce gets the care he needs after he stepped away from Hollywood in 2022 following an aphasia diagnosis.
"Given the givens, he is in a very stable place at the moment," the St. Elmo's Fire actress shared in December of his status.
"I really mean this so sincerely: it's so important for anybody who's dealing with this to really meet them where they're at. And from that place, there is such loving and joy," she gushed.
Nonetheless, Demi admitted, "It’s very difficult and it's not what I would wish upon anyone, and there is great loss — but there’s also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it."
When asked about their blended family dynamic, she shared, "That has been very important to me even from when Bruce and I separated and divorced, is the recognition that we're a family — we'll always be a family, just in a different form. And that form may evolve and change."