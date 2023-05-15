OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Demi Moore
OK LogoNEWS

Demi Moore Celebrates Rumer Willis' First Mother's Day in String Bikini

demirumerpp
Source: Mega
By:

May 15 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Demi Moore celebrated her first Mother's Day as a grandmother!

The 60-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, May 14, to share a sweet black-and-white photo with Rumer Willis' new baby girl Louetta, whom the actress welcomed with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in April.

Article continues below advertisement
rumer demi
Source: Mega

"Circle of life. Happy Mother’s Day!" Moore captioned three photos, which included one of her rocking a string bikini while her granddaughter slept on her shoulder, a shot of her with Willis while giving birth at home and another of herself when she was pregnant.

“Oh that’s beautiful,” ex-husband Bruce Willis' current wife, Emma Heming, commented under the adorable tribute. "These photos are sooo tender and beautiful!!!" a fan wrote about the sweet family photos.

Article continues below advertisement
demimoore
Source: Mega

Last month, the House Bunny star announced she and the musician were officially parents after welcoming their little one into the world.

"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨You are pure magic🌱Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," Willis captioned a photo shared to Instagram of their newborn wrapped in a blanket. “You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨."

MORE ON:
Demi Moore
Article continues below advertisement
rumerwillis
Source: Mega

The famous offspring previously gushed over how happy she was to be having the very first grandchild in the family. "[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," Willis said in an interview before giving birth.

The blissful update comes as the Die Hard actor's diagnosis of aphasia has sadly morphed into dementia. “The thought of soon becoming a grandfather is a huge motivator for Bruce to work hard on his speech and language therapy to try to stave off the worst effects of his condition,” an insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

“He’s determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life," the source added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.