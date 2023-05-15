Demi Moore Celebrates Rumer Willis' First Mother's Day in String Bikini
Demi Moore celebrated her first Mother's Day as a grandmother!
The 60-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, May 14, to share a sweet black-and-white photo with Rumer Willis' new baby girl Louetta, whom the actress welcomed with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in April.
"Circle of life. Happy Mother’s Day!" Moore captioned three photos, which included one of her rocking a string bikini while her granddaughter slept on her shoulder, a shot of her with Willis while giving birth at home and another of herself when she was pregnant.
“Oh that’s beautiful,” ex-husband Bruce Willis' current wife, Emma Heming, commented under the adorable tribute. "These photos are sooo tender and beautiful!!!" a fan wrote about the sweet family photos.
Last month, the House Bunny star announced she and the musician were officially parents after welcoming their little one into the world.
"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨You are pure magic🌱Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," Willis captioned a photo shared to Instagram of their newborn wrapped in a blanket. “You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨."
- Demi Moore Has Been a 'Lifesaver' for Emma Heming as Bruce Willis' Health Rapidly Declines: 'It's Been Incredibly Difficult'
- Rumer Willis & Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas Welcome First Child, Actress Gave Birth at Home: Photo
- Demi Moore Shows Off Fit Bikini Body Before Rumer Willis Gives Birth To Her First Grandchild: Photo
The famous offspring previously gushed over how happy she was to be having the very first grandchild in the family. "[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," Willis said in an interview before giving birth.
The blissful update comes as the Die Hard actor's diagnosis of aphasia has sadly morphed into dementia. “The thought of soon becoming a grandfather is a huge motivator for Bruce to work hard on his speech and language therapy to try to stave off the worst effects of his condition,” an insider explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“He’s determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life," the source added.