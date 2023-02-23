Tallulah Willis Shows Off Crazy Dance Moves After Revealing She's Been 'Sad' For A 'Long While' Amid Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle
Tallulah Willis showed off her crazy dance moves in her most recent Instagram post, revealing she has been "sad" for a "long while."
On Wednesday, February 22, Bruce Willis’ third daughter, uploaded a clip of herself rocking out in a bright pink bikini, along with a carousel of additional fun videos.
In the first video, Tallulah shimmies right into the pool with a big smile on her face, while the next clip showed her singing along to the Chicago song “When You’re Good to Mama.” One upload even displayed Tallulah practicing archery.
“I was really big sad, for very long while. But I’m remembering who I am ~~ thank you for everyone who loved her all along, I’m glad I finally got to the party ☀️,” she said.
Tallulah's fans ran to the comments in support of the 29-year-old.
“Sending you all of my love always- you’re a unique, wonderful and gorgeous butterfly 🦋,” one user wrote, while another user added, “You are such a genuine, beautiful soul and I am always grateful for you sharing your story. Your vulnerability is powerful and inspiring. How I wish we could be besties!”
The last time Tallulah posted was last week when the family announced Bruce’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Fans have missed her activity, saying, “My life can totally use some more Tallulah in it again 🙌!!! It's been a while, beautiful. Glad to hear and see a much happier you is back❤️.”
On February 16, the Willis family released an official statement via Instagram on the Die Hard actor’s declining health. The dedicated daughter has reason to be sad, as her father’s condition is sadly irreversible and incurable.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement read.
In addition, the brood shared, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”