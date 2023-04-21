Demi Moore Shows Off Fit Bikini Body Before Rumer Willis Gives Birth To Her First Grandchild: Photo
Demi Moore is one hot almost-grandmama!
On Thursday, April 20, the Striptease actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself lounging in a string bikini with her dog, not long before daughter Rumer Willis is expected to give birth to her first grandchild.
"Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️," Moore captioned the snap of herself rocking a leopard print two-piece while cuddling with her pup on a white couch in the sunshine.
"You don’t age!" one social media user gushed in the comments section. "Demi still a perfect 10 ❤️," a second person wrote, while a third user chimed in adding, "Ya still got it."
The 60-year-old's thirst trap comes just before her eldest daughter is set to welcome her and ex-husband Bruce Willis' first ever grandchild with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.
"[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," Willis admitted in a recent interview.
The happy news comes during a turbulent time for the brood. The Die Hard actor's battle with dementia took a turn, with Moore — who he also shares Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with — and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis — they share daughters Mabel,11, and Evelyn, 8 — coming together to be there for him.
"They know he comes first now in their lives,” an insider explained. “Emma, Demi and the girls are closer than ever and dedicating their lives to helping Bruce day-to-day so he can live the best life possible while raising awareness for others who are suffering the same condition."
The family announced a year ago that the actor was retiring from his career after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, with his health worsening within the year.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed,” the Willis family said in a second statement. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”