Demi Moore Shows Off Fit Bikini Body Before Rumer Willis Gives Birth To Her First Grandchild: Photo

The 60-year-old's thirst trap comes just before her eldest daughter is set to welcome her and ex-husband Bruce Willis' first ever grandchild with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

"[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," Willis admitted in a recent interview.

The happy news comes during a turbulent time for the brood. The Die Hard actor's battle with dementia took a turn, with Moore — who he also shares Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with — and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis — they share daughters Mabel,11, and Evelyn, 8 — coming together to be there for him.