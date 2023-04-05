Demi Moore Celebrates Rumer Willis' Pregnancy At Star-Studded Baby Shower Amid Bruce's Dementia Battle

The insider also noted that she's contempt with spending more time at home than on a movie set.

"Demi’s been there, done that when it comes to the Hollywood scene. She gets more satisfaction from smaller projects as opposed to grueling movie shoots," said the source. "She doesn’t need the money or the hassle, so it would have to be something really special to pull her back to that."

Added the insider: "These days, the most important thing to her is feeling serene and living her best life."

ET reported on Rumer's baby shower.