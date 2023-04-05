Demi Moore Celebrates Rumer Willis' Pregnancy At Star-Studded Baby Shower Amid Bruce's Dementia Battle
She's ready to pop!
Demi Moore celebrated her eldest daughter Rumer Willis’ pregnancy with an extravagant baby shower. The daughter of Moore and Bruce Willis is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Thomas, marking the very first granchild for the superstar exes.
The mom-to-be was glowing in a white dress at the star-studded event, which also included attendees like her sisters, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, and her step-mother, Emma Heming Willis. Famous influencer Stephanie Shepherd and Dancing With the Stars alum Peta Murgatroyd were also at the party.
This fun occasion was a change of pace for the family since they’ve been dealing with Bruce’s ongoing dementia battle.
As OK! previously reported on February 16, the brood announced that the Pulp Fiction star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed," they said in their statement. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
Since the heartbreaking diagnosis, the Willis tribe has come together to focus on the 68-year-old’s health, with a source recently spilling about the A Few Good Men alum’s feelings in regards to dealing with the recent tragedy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This is a family who’s as close as you could imagine. Demi’s in touch with Emma all the time. They take turns running errands and keeping him company, as do the girls," the source continued. "Everyone is extremely protective of him, and Demi is a key part of that. Emma is very grateful."
The insider also noted that she's contempt with spending more time at home than on a movie set.
"Demi’s been there, done that when it comes to the Hollywood scene. She gets more satisfaction from smaller projects as opposed to grueling movie shoots," said the source. "She doesn’t need the money or the hassle, so it would have to be something really special to pull her back to that."
Added the insider: "These days, the most important thing to her is feeling serene and living her best life."
ET reported on Rumer's baby shower.