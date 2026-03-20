Demi Moore Shares Rare Photos of Ex-Husband Bruce Willis With Granddaughter in Honor of His 71st Birthday Amid Dementia Battle
March 20 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Demi Moore published a sweet tribute to ex-husband Bruce Willis for his 71st birthday.
The actress, 63, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 19, to share never-before-seen snaps of the actor with his 3-year-old granddaughter, Louetta, kissing him on the cheek.
Willis — who is currently suffering from dementia — appeared to be in good spirits while cuddling up to the toddler.
Cute Photos of Bruce Willis Cuddling Up to His Granddaughter
He stayed warm outside in a gray jacket, while the child looked adorable in a gold plaid dress and two braids.
“All you need is LOVE. Happy birthday, BW! ♥️” Moore wrote.
Fans and celebrities alike wished Willis a happy birthday in the comments section.
“Happy Birthday Bruce!!!!! ❤️🎂🙌 we love you!” Rita Wilson wrote, while Marlene King added, “Happy Birthday to your papa! ❤️❤️.”
One social media user praised Moore and Willis, who finalized their divorce in October 2000, for staying friendly over the years.
“May i just say how genuinely admirable the bond you’ve maintained over the years despite taking different paths is? it speaks volumes about the kind and down-to-earth people you are; and that family should always come first, no matter what 💌,” they wrote.
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Emma Heming Celebrates Husband Bruce Willis' Birthday
Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, also shared a birthday post on Thursday.
The rare snap showed the Die Hard alum smiling on the couch with a picturesque mountain and ocean backdrop behind him. “Today we celebrate Bruce’s birthday. 💙 This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It’s what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day,” Emma wrote. “If you’d like to honor Bruce today, please consider supporting the fund or another organization working in this space, or simply checking in on a caregiver — a small act of kindness that can mean so much. 💙.”
Demi Moore Praises Emma Heming for Being Bruce Willis' Caretaker
Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 and currently lives independently from his family, including young daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, whom he shares with Emma. The Pulp Fiction star is also a dad to Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, with Demi.
During a September 2025 episode of Oprah Winfrey’s podcast, the Ghost star praised Emma, 47, for taking care of her former husband.
“Being the ex-wife, even though our family is very connected, is an interesting position. So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out, and the most beautiful thing was recognizing the importance for caregivers and that they have to take care of themselves,” she explained. "If they don’t put that time into making sure that they’re okay, then they can’t show up for anyone else.”