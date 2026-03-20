Demi Moore Shares Rare Photos of Ex-Husband Bruce Willis With Granddaughter in Honor of His 71st Birthday Amid Dementia Battle

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Demi Moore published a sweet tribute to ex-husband Bruce Willis for his 71st birthday. The actress, 63, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 19, to share never-before-seen snaps of the actor with his 3-year-old granddaughter, Louetta, kissing him on the cheek. Willis — who is currently suffering from dementia — appeared to be in good spirits while cuddling up to the toddler.

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Cute Photos of Bruce Willis Cuddling Up to His Granddaughter

Source: @demimoore/Instagram Bruce Willis just turned 71.

He stayed warm outside in a gray jacket, while the child looked adorable in a gold plaid dress and two braids. “All you need is LOVE. Happy birthday, BW! ♥️” Moore wrote.

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Source: @demimoore/Instagram Bruce Willis suffers from dementia.

Fans and celebrities alike wished Willis a happy birthday in the comments section. “Happy Birthday Bruce!!!!! ❤️🎂🙌 we love you!” Rita Wilson wrote, while Marlene King added, “Happy Birthday to your papa! ❤️❤️.” One social media user praised Moore and Willis, who finalized their divorce in October 2000, for staying friendly over the years. “May i just say how genuinely admirable the bond you’ve maintained over the years despite taking different paths is? it speaks volumes about the kind and down-to-earth people you are; and that family should always come first, no matter what 💌,” they wrote.

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Emma Heming Celebrates Husband Bruce Willis' Birthday

Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram Bruce Willis does not live with his family anymore.

Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, also shared a birthday post on Thursday. The rare snap showed the Die Hard alum smiling on the couch with a picturesque mountain and ocean backdrop behind him. “Today we celebrate Bruce’s birthday. 💙 This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It’s what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day,” Emma wrote. “If you’d like to honor Bruce today, please consider supporting the fund or another organization working in this space, or simply checking in on a caregiver — a small act of kindness that can mean so much. 💙.”

Demi Moore Praises Emma Heming for Being Bruce Willis' Caretaker

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorced in 2000.