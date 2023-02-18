OK Magazine
Rumer Willis Shows Off Baby Bump On L.A. Outing Following Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis

Feb. 18 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Rumer Willis showing off her baby bump this Friday, February 17, just one day after the announcement of her father’s updated dementia diagnosis.

The singer-songwriter took a stroll through West Hollywood wearing a neutral-toned, body-hugging dress as she proudly displayed her pregnant belly. She paired the dress with an oversized blazer, matching flats, natural waves and a bare face.

Rumer, 34, is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis, 67, and Demi Moore, 60. Additionally, the pair had daughters Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29.

In 2000, the Die Hard actor and the Top Gun actress filed for divorce. After their divorce, Bruce married Emma Heming Willis. The two share daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

As OK! previously reported, on February 16, Emma took to Instagram to announce that the Pulp Fiction star had officially been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," a joint statement from the family read. "It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

Rumer is currently pregnant with the father-of-five’s first grandchild. The singer and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, announced the pregnancy in December. As OK! previously reported, the Moonlighting comedian “is happy about becoming a grandpa."

"He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together," the source continued, adding that Bruce “is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more."

MORE ON:
Rumer Willis
The 34-year-old is also excited for the birth of her first child. On a recent episode of the Bathroom Chronicles podcast, Rumer revealed, “It was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom.”

“It's like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like 'Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this.'.. That just felt like such a divine purpose and something that, when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy,” she explained.

