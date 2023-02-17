Scout Willis Heartbreakingly Admits She's 'Overwhelmed' After Sharing Dad Bruce's Dementia Diagnosis: 'Feeling Emotionally Tired'
These past 24 hours have been draining for Scout Willis. After the famous offspring and her famous family revealed her dad, Bruce Willis, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Scout took to Instagram to share how she's been doing.
"Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa," she wrote on her Instagram Story late Thursday, February 16, alongside a selfie wearing a cozy hoodie.
Scout, 31, wasn't the only Willis experiencing such emotions, as her sisters, Rumer and Tallulah Willis, re-shared her Story to their own accounts and echoed her statement.
“Second this Scouter feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family,” Tallulah, 29, wrote, while the eldest Willis sibling, 34, added alongside Scout's original post: "I third this Scouter and Buusk feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for our sweet Daddio."
The retired actor's entire family, including ex-wife Demi Moore — who is mom to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, released a joint statement earlier on Thursday to reveal Bruce's health has declined.
"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," the message, also shared to the account of Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, read.
The family explained that since they announced Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia — a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person’s ability to communicate — in March 2022, and that he would be stepping away from his years-long career in Hollywood, they were given a "more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)."
Explaining that "challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," and that his new diagnosis is very "painful," the family admitted, "it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," the statement continued.
The group concluded by noting the 67-year-old is unable to respond to his situation but said if he "could," the Die Hard actor would express his appreciation for the love he has received.
In addition to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, Bruce is also dad to Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, whom he shares with his wife.