Scout Willis Heartbreakingly Admits She's 'Overwhelmed' After Sharing Dad Bruce's Dementia Diagnosis: 'Feeling Emotionally Tired'

These past 24 hours have been draining for Scout Willis. After the famous offspring and her famous family revealed her dad, Bruce Willis, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Scout took to Instagram to share how she's been doing.

"Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa," she wrote on her Instagram Story late Thursday, February 16, alongside a selfie wearing a cozy hoodie.