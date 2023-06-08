Downcast Demi Moore Goes on Walk With Daughter Rumer After Tallulah Details 'Trauma' From Mom's Failed Relationship With Ashton Kutcher
Mere days after Tallulah Willis detailed the trauma she endured from her mom Demi Moore's failed romance with Ashton Kutcher, the new grandmother was seen getting some fresh air with her other daughter Rumer.
Taking Rumer's newborn, Louetta, on a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 7, the 60-year-old and her eldest were pictured matching in white ensembles while both allowing their long locks to cascade over their shoulders.
Demi took on grandmother duties, walking with the stroller while holding her dog close to her chest. Rumer, 34, was photographed walking steps behind her mom with a bag and water battle filling her hands.
This was the first sighting of Demi since her youngest daughter with Bruce Willis — with whom she also shares Scout, 31 — admitted she was "still unpacking" the "really hard" period in her life when her mom began dating Ashton, who is 14 years the Ghost star's junior.
During the premiere episode of her new Fox reality series, Stars on Mars, released earlier this week, Tallulah, 29, remembered what it was like when Demi, then 40, married Ashton, then 25, in 2005 when she was only 8 years old. The former flames split in 2011 after six years of marriage.
"It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton. It was that moment, a lot going on and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire," she recalled, admitting she "didn’t fully understand" just how famous her family was until Demi began dating the No Strings Attached actor, who is now married to That '70s Show costar Mila Kunis.
"Everyone left the house and it was just me living there," Tallulah remembered, before adding of Demi: "I know that she does [love me], one hundred percent, but in that moment you're hurt, and you can't fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you, and would choose others more than you."
Though she is still working through some trauma, Tallulah insisted she has "found the other side of that, which is like, I really love myself now and I love my family."
