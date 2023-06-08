Downcast Demi Moore Goes on Walk With Daughter Rumer After Tallulah Details 'Trauma' From Mom's Failed Relationship With Ashton Kutcher

Mere days after Tallulah Willis detailed the trauma she endured from her mom Demi Moore's failed romance with Ashton Kutcher, the new grandmother was seen getting some fresh air with her other daughter Rumer.

Taking Rumer's newborn, Louetta, on a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 7, the 60-year-old and her eldest were pictured matching in white ensembles while both allowing their long locks to cascade over their shoulders.