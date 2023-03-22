Plastic Surgeons Rescue Demi Moore In The Nip Of Time: Doctor
Despite Demi Moore taking care of her ex-husband Bruce Willis amid his devastating dementia diagnosis, the actress seems to be looking better than ever.
After she looked unrecognizable at the Fendi fashion show two years ago, she is glowing these days.
“Demi looks great,” Michigan-based holistic plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn shared.
“If anything, she looks more youthful,” Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik of bodysculptor.com added. “Given the enhanced fullness in the cheeks, I would say it’s a fat transfer with possible mid-face lift. Her lower eyelids show prominent wrinkles, which appears natural, while her forehead seems particularly smooth, consistent with Botox.”
As OK! previously reported, the 60-year-old star spoke out after rumors swirled she had gone under the knife.
"I took a moment and I thought, 'Oh my God, I just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever,'” she told Naomi Campbell, referring to the other models in the Fendi show, Campbell, Kate Moss, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne. "I literally felt like a little kid."
Following the situation, fans were speechless about Moore's appearance.
"I couldn’t quite believe that it was Demi Moore opening — she’s changed a little," one user tweeted, while another added: "If Demi Moore is happy with her new look, then bravo. If she's not, I hope she can still 'see' the beautiful Demi she is on the inside and truly embrace herself."
In 2010, Moore spoke out about plastic surgery rumors while speaking to Elle.
"I have had something done but it's not on my face," she said. "Maybe one day I'll go under the knife. It just irritates me that people are constantly saying how much I've spent on plastic surgery."
The mom-of-three, who shares three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with Willis, got candid about her changing physique as she's gotten older.
"I have had a love-hate relationship with my body. I find peace when I don't see my body as my enemy, when I step back and have appreciation and look at all that my body has done for me," she said.