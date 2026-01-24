Pam Bondi Pressured by Democrats to Grant Access to Luxury Minimum-Security Prison Holding Ghislaine Maxwell

Article continues below advertisement

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been asked by Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia to give them access to the minimum-security Texas prison that Ghislaine Maxwell is currently being housed in. The House Judiciary and Oversight Committees officials wrote in a letter received by The New York Times that several whistleblowers have “damning information” about Jeffrey Epstein's former madam's treatment at the facility.

Ghislaine Maxwell Is Living a Life of Luxury in Prison

Maxwell, 64, is reportedly living in cushy jail cell, and is being given “preferential” and “selective five-star” care at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. The British socialite is serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement with the dead s-- offender, who committed suicide in prison in 2019. Maxwell was found guilty of child s-- trafficking and convicted in 2021.

“While other inmates watch TV communally and drink tap water, Ms. Maxwell has been granted access to staff-only areas to watch CNN by herself, and she has been provided with bottled water with her meals,” the Democrats' letter claimed. She also has reportedly been allowed unsupervised access to a computer, which poses a security risk. Prison officials also send out Maxwell’s mail using her own moniker, “presumably so it will not be searched as with other inmates.”

“While Ms. Maxwell’s special treatment is both astonishing and unprecedented, it clearly stems from the very top," the memo said. She was first sent to the Federal Correction Institution in Tallahassee, Fla., and was sent to the Texas jail last year after being interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Officials high up in President Donald Trump's administration “have apparently attempted to prevent the truth from seeing the light of day by retaliating against inmates and staff at FPC Bryan."

