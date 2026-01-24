Pam Bondi Pressured by Democrats to Grant Access to Luxury Minimum-Security Prison Holding Ghislaine Maxwell
Jan. 24 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET
Attorney General Pam Bondi has been asked by Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia to give them access to the minimum-security Texas prison that Ghislaine Maxwell is currently being housed in.
The House Judiciary and Oversight Committees officials wrote in a letter received by The New York Times that several whistleblowers have “damning information” about Jeffrey Epstein's former madam's treatment at the facility.
Ghislaine Maxwell Is Living a Life of Luxury in Prison
Maxwell, 64, is reportedly living in cushy jail cell, and is being given “preferential” and “selective five-star” care at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.
The British socialite is serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement with the dead s-- offender, who committed suicide in prison in 2019.
Maxwell was found guilty of child s-- trafficking and convicted in 2021.
“While other inmates watch TV communally and drink tap water, Ms. Maxwell has been granted access to staff-only areas to watch CNN by herself, and she has been provided with bottled water with her meals,” the Democrats' letter claimed.
She also has reportedly been allowed unsupervised access to a computer, which poses a security risk.
Prison officials also send out Maxwell’s mail using her own moniker, “presumably so it will not be searched as with other inmates.”
- Ghislaine Maxwell 'Happier' at 'Cleaner' Texas Minimum-Security Prison, New Emails Reveal
- Ghislaine Maxwell 'Waited on' by Law Enforcement Staff While Serving 20-Year Sentence in Cushy New Texas Prison
- 'Sick' of Being Ghislaine Maxwell's 'B----': Prison Official Goes Off on Pampering Jeffrey Epstein's Accomplice in Cushy Texas Jail
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“While Ms. Maxwell’s special treatment is both astonishing and unprecedented, it clearly stems from the very top," the memo said.
She was first sent to the Federal Correction Institution in Tallahassee, Fla., and was sent to the Texas jail last year after being interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
Officials high up in President Donald Trump's administration “have apparently attempted to prevent the truth from seeing the light of day by retaliating against inmates and staff at FPC Bryan."
In November 2025, it was reported that Maxwell was "happier" and more comfortable at the "cleaner" Texas prison camp.
NBC News got hold of her emails after they were first secured by the House Judiciary Committee at the time. “The kitchen looks clean too — no possums falling from the celling [sic] to fry unfortunately on ovens, and become mingled with the food being served,” she wrote about the area's cleanliness.
Maxwell continued: “The institution is run in an orderly fashion, which makes for a safer more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike."
“I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderlands [sic] looking glass,” the U.K. native went on. “I am much happier here and more importantly safe. So yes everyone can breath [sic] a sigh.”