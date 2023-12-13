Charlie Sheen Admits He and Ex Denise Richards Went 'Through So Much S--- Together' Amid Rocky Divorce
Charlie Sheen revealed where he stands with his ex-wife Denise Richards — nearly 18 years after the two got divorced.
“We’re absolutely friendly,” the actor, 58, said in a new interview, published on Wednesday, December 13. “We went through so much s--- together that I don’t think either one of us has any energy left to be divisive."
These days, the pair, who were married from 2002 to 2006, are putting their daughters, Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, first.
“The only thing that matters is the kids,” the Two and a Half Men alum said. “We knew we had to park our nonsense and focus on the children, because they had nothing to do with any of our crud.”
Though Sheen battled alcohol and drug addiction — and Richards got a restraining order against him after claiming he made death threats against her — the two were able to move past their issues. “Even in the hottest portions of depths of the inferno, we were still able to maintain a perspective that yes, the children need to come first,” he said. “Now we’re super friendly, and we’re actually able to process so much of it through humor these days.”
Sheen later married Brooke Mueller in 2008, but the former flames, who share 14-year-old twins Max and Bob, divorced in 2011.
As OK! previously reported, Sheen spoke about how Mueller is barely in the picture, especially after she was unable to take care of them due to her history of substance abuse.
"I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," he revealed. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."
"They're really cool, really smart, and really funny," he noted of the twins.
These days, Sheen is living a very normal life — something he's grateful for.
"You know, the time spent worshipping their devices..." he said of his kids constantly being obsessed with technology. "Although on the flip side, when they're doing that it gives me a little time to not be dragging them all over the city. But I also feel like the screens detract them from having other opportunities to expand their minds in other areas."
"The other day I was in the dental chair having a filling replaced, and Max comes up to me and asks me if I have a gift card for a game he wants to buy on his phone. It's like, when has he ever seen me walking around with a gift card? I don't game! I'm not remotely connected to the gaming world, other than trying to manage and supervise their time doing it," he added of his boys brushing off his fame.