Source: MEGA The reality star accused Aaron Phypers of stealing her private images and messages.

“It’s been difficult for my daughters, especially with the naked photos,” she admitted. “I'm so embarrassed and shameful as a mom. [My daughter] couldn't go to church.”

Her daughter Lola, who’s been active in her church since her baptism earlier this year, has reportedly found it especially tough to cope with the public exposure.

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram Denise Richards said her leaked photos caused pain for her and her daughters.

As OK! previously reported, court documents filed on July 28 show that Denise accused Aaron of violating a temporary restraining order by leaking her private photos and text messages to the media. She claimed he stole the content from her personal laptop. Denise asked the court to request Aaron return her laptop, photos and any of her cell phones he might still have. She also demanded that he be banned from using or sharing any of her private information, including texts, photos or recordings.

Although the court granted her a restraining order in July, Denise said her request to retrieve her devices was denied — something she now believes is critical, especially after his alleged recent actions. The actress revealed that the day after she received the court order, Aaron gave an interview where he admitted to accessing her laptop and reading her messages. Her legal team then issued a warning, demanding he stop sharing her personal information.

Source: MEGA Denise Richards said she suffered emotional and physical abuse during the marriage.

Days later, another article came out — this time showing explicit photos and text messages she claimed were “stolen by Aaron.” She described the leaked images as “a picture of me with my b----- completely exposed and another picture of my b-------. Another picture in the article is a picture of my phone being held by Aaron’s hand with my private text messages.”

Denise added that Aaron allegedly told the outlet he found 107 “raunchy text messages” on her phone. “I am in extreme distress and greatly disturbed since Aaron has been repeatedly disseminating private text messages stolen from my laptop after the TRO has been issued,” she said. “Aaron accessing my private information on my laptop and disseminating the information is not only abuse and a violation of the TRO, but the disseminating of nude photographs is a criminal act.”

During her October 6 testimony, Denise grew emotional as she described what she called years of domestic abuse during their marriage. “He’s almost killed me so many d--- times,” she claimed, saying Aaron would “threaten to throw me through the windows and off balconies” of hotels.

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers filed for divorce in July.

Denise also alleged that he called her “cheating w---- and a c--- and a lying b----,” and once barged into her room with his father, threatening to release more explicit photos. “I was wearing a baseball cap. My head moved, he flipped the hat off very aggressively,” she recalled. “I still had stitches on one side of the ear... which caused some bleeding and so much pain because I had incisions on both sides.”