Denise Richards Fires Back At 'Cruel & Vindictive' Lisa Rinna After 'RHOBH' Reunion Airs
The shade of it all! Denise Richards' feud with old pal Lisa Rinna continues to escalate, with the OnlyFans model taking to Instagram on Thursday, October 20, to share her two cents about the soap opera alum and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode.
Though the actress left RHOBH in 2020, she's clearly still keeping tabs on her old job. "I watched RHOBH last night. While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel and so vindictive," she questioned.
Viewers of the series couldn't contain their excitement over Richards' jab, with one writing, "Denise has entered the chat and I have my popcorn ready." Added another, "The show has gotten really nasty. Don’t know if I’d watch another season. Certain people need to go."
While many followers shared their love for the mom-of-three, some sang a different tune, with one person commenting, "Lisa is a truth-teller. You wouldn't understand that. #teamrinna."
The fallout between the once close pals was well documented in the 10th season of the program, as in the midst of filming, ex-housewife Brandi Glanville alleged she had an affair with Richards.
The rumors quickly spread across the cast and made headlines, but Richards adamantly denied cheating on her husband, Aaron Phypers. Glanville's claims piqued the interest of Rinna, who intrusively asked her longtime pal about her relationship with Glanville, which led to the demise of their decades-long association.
Richards' social media activity isn't the first time she's discussed her relationship with Rinna, as the Wilde Things star explained her seemingly abrupt exit from the reality show during a September Jeff Lewis Live appearance. While chatting with former Bravolebrity Jeff Lewis, she shared how she's contemplated returning, but either way, her dynamic with Rinna is irreparable.
"I don't think I would ever; I could never be close friends with her after what happened," the blonde bombshell shared when asked about her old workmate. "And I've watched a few of the last episodes and seeing how she's been, how's she's been on social media, I just don't agree with it. It's hard to be friends with someone like that."