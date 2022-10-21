Denise Richards Fires Back At 'Cruel & Vindictive' Lisa Rinna After 'RHOBH' Reunion Airs

Though the actress left RHOBH in 2020, she's clearly still keeping tabs on her old job. "I watched RHOBH last night. While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel and so vindictive," she questioned.

Viewers of the series couldn't contain their excitement over Richards' jab, with one writing, "Denise has entered the chat and I have my popcorn ready." Added another, "The show has gotten really nasty. Don’t know if I’d watch another season. Certain people need to go."

While many followers shared their love for the mom-of-three, some sang a different tune, with one person commenting, "Lisa is a truth-teller. You wouldn't understand that. #teamrinna."