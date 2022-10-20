Taking A Time Out? Lisa Rinna Says 'RHOBH' Needs A Break After 'Rough' Season

When asked how she was feeling about going into a new season, the Rinna Beauty mogul gave a interesting response. "I don't know. We need a break," she explained. "We need time. We need time to let it settle. I hope we can move forward."

As OK! previously reported, Rinna did not have the easiest time at the highly publicized event, after a crowd of an estimated 10,000 booed her as she walked on stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel.