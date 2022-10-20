Taking A Time Out? Lisa Rinna Says 'RHOBH' Needs A Break After 'Rough' Season
Lisa Rinna may be thinking about a pause from reality television. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she and the entire Bravo show need a "break" after a tumultuous and dramatic season 12.
"This season was f**king rough," Rinna told RealiTea With Derek Z host Derek Zagami on the red carpet on Friday, October 14, during the first day of BravoCon. "This season was brutal. It was horrible."
When asked how she was feeling about going into a new season, the Rinna Beauty mogul gave a interesting response. "I don't know. We need a break," she explained. "We need time. We need time to let it settle. I hope we can move forward."
As OK! previously reported, Rinna did not have the easiest time at the highly publicized event, after a crowd of an estimated 10,000 booed her as she walked on stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel.
As the former soap actress walked on stage to the sound of disapproval, she flashed fans the middle finger but also “looked like she accepted the boos,” as she took her seat next to embattled pal and costar Erika Jayne.
During the sit-down with her fellow cast members, Rinna made a heartfelt apology to Sutton Stracke, saying she feels “horrified” by the way she treated the boutique owner.
In the show's most recent episodes, the former Melrose Place actress went head-to-head with Kathy Hilton, claiming the socialite had a complete break down in front of her during the cast's trip to Aspen, in which Hilton said terrible things about sister Kyle Richards, other members of their friend group and the network.
“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything,” Rinna conveyed about Hilton in a confessional. “And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo … I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f**king ruin you all.’ What in the holy f**king hell?”