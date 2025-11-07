Denise Richards Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Ex Aaron Phypers After She Accused Him of Abuse
Nov. 7 2025, Published 3:38 p.m. ET
Denise Richards was granted a five-year restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers.
The judge made the ruling on Friday, November 7, after the reality star claimed he was abusive throughout their six-year marriage.
The Restraining Order's Conditions Revealed
In addition from having to completely cut contact with his ex, Phypers, 53, was ordered to return her laptop and is prohibited from sharing any photos of her and must delete any he currently has in his possession, as the Melrose Place alum, 54, previously alleged he stole naked images of her.
He's also not allowed to conduct any media interviews about Richards.
Richards was first given a temporary restraining order on July 16, less than two weeks after Phypers filed for divorce.
Denise Richards' Shocking Abuse Allegations
When Phypers filed in July, he cited "irreconcilable differences" — but things quickly turned messy.
Soon enough, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum requested a restraining order and shared shocking abuse allegations.
"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head [and] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack," the Bravo star stated.
The actor would also "threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," the mom-of-three insisted.
"Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened," she noted. "Aaron has caused me at least three concussions. Aaron has told me that he has left recording devices to record me while I was alone in hotel rooms and at my townhouses."
On October 17, Phypers was seen smiling, as he posted a $200K bail after being arrested for spousal abuse.
He was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.
If convicted, he could face several years in jail, as one felony count of injuring a spouse carries a sentence of two to four years. Phypers' arraignment is scheduled for December 19.