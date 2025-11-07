Denise Richards Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Ex Aaron Phypers After She Accused Him of Abuse

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards was granted a five-year restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers. The judge made the ruling on Friday, November 7, after the reality star claimed he was abusive throughout their six-year marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The Restraining Order's Conditions Revealed

Source: mega On Friday, November 7, Denise Richards was granted a restraining order against ex Aaron Phypers.

In addition from having to completely cut contact with his ex, Phypers, 53, was ordered to return her laptop and is prohibited from sharing any photos of her and must delete any he currently has in his possession, as the Melrose Place alum, 54, previously alleged he stole naked images of her. He's also not allowed to conduct any media interviews about Richards. Richards was first given a temporary restraining order on July 16, less than two weeks after Phypers filed for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards' Shocking Abuse Allegations

Source: mega The actress claimed Phypers often choked, slapped and threatened her throughout their relationship.

When Phypers filed in July, he cited "irreconcilable differences" — but things quickly turned messy. Soon enough, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum requested a restraining order and shared shocking abuse allegations. "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head [and] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack," the Bravo star stated.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Phypers filed for divorce in July.

The actor would also "threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," the mom-of-three insisted. "Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened," she noted. "Aaron has caused me at least three concussions. Aaron has told me that he has left recording devices to record me while I was alone in hotel rooms and at my townhouses."

Source: mega The exes married in September 2018.