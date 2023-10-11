OK Magazine
'So Gross': Denise Richards Called Out for Collaborating With Daughter Sami Sheen, 19, on OnlyFans

deniserchards samisheen pp
Source: mega;@samisheen/instagram
By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Denise Richards is getting some flak for hinting at a new collaboration with her 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, on OnlyFans.

“Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collab?” she asked her subscribers, who pay $25 a month, according to a screenshot shared on Reddit.

denisrichards
Source: mega

Denise Richards supports Sami Sheen's career.

The reality star, 52, got hit with a ton of backlash for the post, which featured the mother-daughter duo looking at the camera.

sami sheen ig
Source: @samisheen/instagram

Sami Sheen joined OnlyFans in 2022.

“This is f------- WEIRD beyond words and one of the sickest s---- I’ve seen on this app. what does she even mean,” one person from Reddit commented, while another said, “Mini me has undertones that I cannot support in this context. Do better, Denise."

“I can’t really come up with anything better to say than this is so gross and inappropriate,” a third person fumed.

Some other users said the post was "creepy" and even complimented Sami's father, Charlie Sheen, calling him the most "sane parent" despite not supporting her when she decided she wanted to join OnlyFans last year.

sami denise pp
Source: @samisheen/instagram

Denise Richards joined OnlyFans shortly after Sami Sheen.

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

As OK! previously reported, the actor condoned Sami's decision to join the internet content subscription service.

"I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he said in a statement. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

Though Charlie later came around, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum stuck up for her daughter.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," Denise wrote via social media. "I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either.”

"And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you," she continued.

sami sheen ig
Source: @samisheen/instagram

The two got some flak for potentially collaborating.

Less than one week later, Denise joined Sami by joining OnlyFans.

“We’re gonna do a really cool shoot together,” the actress told Us Weekly in July 2022.

“It’s gonna be something that’s gonna be really editorial and beautiful. I’m excited. … I’ve shot with both my daughters for different magazines, and it’s been a long time, so it’s gonna be fun to be able to do a shoot with [Sami] now that she’s a little bit older," she added.

