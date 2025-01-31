or
'Depressed' Billy Ray Cyrus 'Worried' Daughter Miley Has 'Totally Cut Him Off' Amid Family Feud: 'They Might End Up Estranged Forever'

Composite photo of Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: mega

The Cyrus family feud is far from over.

By:

Jan. 31 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

There's a reason Miley Cyrus hasn't commented on her dad Billy Ray Cyrus' recent drama: according to a source, the "Flowers" crooner "totally cut him off" last year prior to the country star sparking health concerns with his messy inauguration performance.

A source told a magazine the ordeal is "pretty heartbreaking" for Billy Ray.

depressed billy ray cyrus worried miley cut him off feud
Source: mega

Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly 'worried' he'll never resolve his feud with daughter Miley.

"He’s completely depressed over the situation and worried that if he can’t break through to her soon, they might end up estranged forever," the insider added.

As OK! reported, Miley, 32, and her dad, 63, drifted apart sometime after her mom, Tish Cyrus, divorced the patriarch in 2022. The father-daughter relationship seemed to go even further south once the "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner started dating his much younger now-estranged wife Firerose.

depressed billy ray cyrus worried miley cut him off feud
Source: mega

A source claimed the pop star 'totally cut off' her father, who sparked health concerns with his messy inauguration performance.

Miley noticeably left out her dad when she accepted her first Grammy last year, only further fueling the feud rumors, which at one point, also saw her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, 25, not on great terms with Tish, 57.

While the ladies have since mended ties, Billy Ray appears to only be on good terms with son Braison Cyrus, 30.

In fact, shortly after Billy Ray's messy inauguration performance, Braison announced he was working on his dad's upcoming album and insisted the "Old Town Road" crooner was "happy" and "healthy."

However, Billy Ray's son Trace Cyrus had a different perspective, as he wrote an emotional social media post to admit he no longer recognizes his dad as the man he once admired.

depressed billy ray cyrus worried miley cut him off feud
Source: mega

The country star's relationship with the Grammy winner appeared to go south after he split from her mom, Tish Cyrus.

"It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you," the Metro Station alum, 35, expressed to his father. "You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls [his sisters] have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."

"You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," he continued. "As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon."

depressed billy ray cyrus worried miley cut him off feud
Source: mega

Miley's brother Trace Cyrus spoke out to voice his concern for Billy Ray's well-being.

"I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help," Trace added, noting he's currently sober after struggling with alcohol.

An insider claimed Miley gave Trace her seal of approval to post the shocking message.

In a follow-up post, Trace also shamed Braison for seemingly masking Billy Ray's problems, telling his younger sibling, "Man up."

In Touch Weekly reported on Billy Ray worrying he might never reconcile with Miley.

