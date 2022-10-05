Derek Hough Reveals Which Contestant Has 'Surprised' Him The Most On 'DWTS' This Season: 'I've Already Seen Improvement'

"There's two things that I love: travel, but I also love teachers," he notes. "I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't the amazing teachers that have impacted me and really affected my life in positive ways. In the past couple of years, teachers have been absolute superheroes, and this contest is a way to give back to them. So, if you know a teacher in your life or if you're under 18, parents can nominate the kids' teachers as well, that has impacted you or gone above and beyond to serve these kids and their communities, this is a great contest to enter them into."

"Click here to nominate your favorite educator or teacher, and the contest opens on October 5, which is World Teacher Day," he adds. "It's a day we're celebrating teachers, but it's also a day when this contest opens where we will be able to give back to teachers. It's also an opportunity to go on an amazing trip, get inspired and bring those lessons back into the classroom. It's a great combination of two things that I'm very passionate about. It's a beautiful thing."