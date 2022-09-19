Alfonso Ribeiro Wants Fans To Give Tyra Banks The 'Chance To Reset' After Making Some Mistakes On 'DWTS': 'It's Not One Person's Fault'

The reality series previously made headlines — especially when the model accidentally announced the wrong couple was eliminated from the show. However, the actor is adamant that Banks shouldn't be remembered for that one blunder.

"People make mistakes, right? There have been mistakes that have been made by many hosts on many shows throughout the years," he notes. "It's not one person's fault. There's someone in your ear telling you what you're supposed to say, and if that person gets it wrong, you're going to look like the one that gets it wrong. I might make mistakes also, so I am not condemning anybody for making a mistake. Because of our energy and history, I'm hoping that people get a chance to give her a reset. She came in following Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who had been there forever."

He adds, "I am hoping they give her a fair chance. She didn't get an opportunity, she didn't get an opportunity to know the dancers during COVID because she had to stay in her pod. It's not fair to say, 'She wasn't Tom or Erin because the show was different.' This is the first season that it will feel like it used to, and it will be a fresh start for everyone."