COVID-19 Strikes 'Dancing With The Stars' Set, 4 Cases Reported After Season 31 Premiere

Over the past few years, the show, which moved to Disney+ this year, has had a lot of strict rules regarding COVID-19, and the contestants didn't get to know host Tyra Banks that well since she couldn't be so close to others.

Now, Alfonso Ribeiro, who is co-hosting alongside Banks, exclusively told OK! he wants people to give the model a fair shot and not think about her previous blunders. (She almost sent home the wrong couple in October 2020.)

"People make mistakes, right? There have been mistakes that have been made by many hosts on many shows throughout the years," he noted. "It's not one person's fault. There's someone in your ear telling you what you're supposed to say, and if that person gets it wrong, you're going to look like the one that gets it wrong. I might make mistakes also, so I am not condemning anybody for making a mistake. Because of our energy and history, I'm hoping that people get a chance to give her a reset. She came in following Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who had been there forever."