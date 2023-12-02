No.1 Dad! Derek Jeter's Cutest Moments as a Father to His and Wife Hannah's 4 Kids — Photos
Derek Jeter might have been No. 2 on the field, but he certainly is No. 1 when it comes to being a dad!
The Hall of Fame shortstop first became a father when he and his wife, Hannah Jeter, welcomed their daughter Bella Raine, 6, in August 2017 after tying the knot 13 months prior.
The former captain of the New York Yankees went on to welcome two more daughters, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 2, before welcoming their first son, Kaius Green, together in May 2023.
Keep scrolling to see Jeter’s cutest moments as a dad!
Jeter went in full-on dad mode for his eldest daughter's sixth birthday party this past August.
The retired baseball legend hilariously decorated his face with rhinestones while on a beach enjoying his little girl's special celebration.
In an Instagram post from February, the former CEO of the Miami Marlins asked a question most parents think daily: "How do you stop time??"
Jeter's daughter sweetly rested her head on his shoulder as he stood on a sandy beach in front of the ocean.
Once a Yankee, always a Yankee!
In September 2022, Jeter and his precious family returned to the Bronx — where he spent the entirety of his 20-year career — to be honored for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream," Jeter captioned a post highlighting the special day, sharing a heartwarming image of his wife and three daughters standing by his side in front of an entrance to the field.
"HELP!!!" Jeter comically captioned a post from August 2022, as two of his girls painted their dad's nails pink and purple.
"Best gift of the day and so true. Happy Fathers Day!" Jeter expressed in June 2022, as he wore a gray sweatshirt that said: "You don't scare me. I have three daughters."
While the former professional athlete fully embraced being a girl dad, baseball fans were thrilled to hear about Jeter finally welcoming a son.
Perhaps his little guy will grow up to be just like his dad!
"The real creative genius behind my account #girldad," another post from June 2022 read alongside a photo of one of his daughters taking a picture of her father on an iPhone while wearing an adorable red tutu.