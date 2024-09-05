Derek Jeter Gives Glimpse Into His 'Great Summer' as He Snuggles Up to Wife Hannah: Photos
On Wednesday, September 4, Derek Jeter, 50, shared a series of photos showing off highlights of his last few months alongside wife Hannah.
“Great summer!” the athlete captioned the post, which included some snaps of him and the mother-of-four snuggling up together.
In one of the images, the Yankees alum posed with his arm around his spouse while the duo appeared on vacation. The couple smiled wide as they matched in all-white ensembles.
In another still, the pair, who tied the knot in 2016, held each other in front of their cars.
Elsewhere in the upload, Derek stood next to famous pals such as Tom Brady, Jamie Foxx and Alex Rodriguez.
In response to the post, fans and friends took to the comments section.
“Looks like a great summer to me 💪🏼,” Brady penned.
One fan pointed out, “Dude finally can have summer vacations!” as another user added, “My fav Yankee of all time. Class act.”
“The man don’t MISS,” a third supporter noted.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Derek has displayed how much of a family man he is on social media, as in January, the retired MLB star posted a photo to show off the face paint he got for his kids.
"Couldn’t avoid it!" he wrote, hinting that his and Hannah’s daughters, Bella Raine, 7, Story Grey, 5, and River Rose, 2, as well as son Kaius Green, 1, had something to do with the makeover.
A few of the father-of-four’s pals commented on the upload, with Erin Andrews writing, "Incredible."
"Lmaooooooo! It’s a good look," actor Jerry Ferrara said. "And I bet they are proud."
One fan added, "I always loved [you] as a Yankee but I think I love you even more as a girl dad♥️♥️♥️," while another shared, "You’re rocking that girl dad life! 😍."
In an October 2023 interview, the sports commentator spoke about how “amazing” fatherhood has been.
"It’s the best feeling, best experience I’ve ever had. It’s something that I’m glad I waited until I was retired," he explained. "It took me a while to meet the right person. But it’s the most gratifying experience I’ve ever had."
The baseball icon is "so proud of how every day they’ve grown and go through new experiences and learning."
"You hear people say it, before you have kids of your own, they say, 'Wait 'till you have kids.' I’m enjoying it," he raved.