NEWS 'The Devil's Rolodex': How Jeffrey Epstein Built a Web of the Rich and Famous Through Blackmail and Lavish Gifts, According to New Doc Source: MEGA A new documentary details how college dropout Jeffrey Epstein curated a Rolodex of the rich and powerful. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 23 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An explosive new documentary, TMZ Studios Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex, premiered on YouTube on Thursday, October 22, offering an inside look at how Jeffrey Epstein engineered a massive, high-profile network consisting of some of the world's richest and most powerful figures. The documentary features an interview with former Harvard Law professor and attorney Alan Dershowitz, who expresses deep regret over his association with Epstein.

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'Blackmailer and Extortionist'

Source: MEGA The documentary features insights on Jeffrey Epstein from Dr. Phil, who called him 'evil.'

The production draws on insights from people who grew up with Epstein, Vanity Fair journalist Vicky Ward, television host Dr. Phil, and a former prison inmate who spent significant time speaking with Epstein while he was incarcerated. The revealing film claims that Epstein — described as "a college dropout with marginal social skills"— used a deliberate mix of luxurious enticements and aggressive leverage to build an astonishing network of presidents, billionaires, and royalty. It highlights that he ensnared elites using private jets, lavish dinner parties, and large charitable donations, but heavily relies on the premise that he acted as "a blackmailer and an extortionist" to secure his grip on powerful people.

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Epstein 'Trashed' Others

Source: MEGA The doc said Jeffrey Epstein had 'marginal social skills.'

Commentators in the film point out that the rich and powerful ignored obvious warning signs, attributing their proximity to him to a "huge amount of willful blindness." The documentary claims Epstein was quick to speak poorly behind his famous friends' backs and "wasn't shy about trashing them," citing things he allegedly said about prominent political figures. Dershowitz opens up extensively about his regrets regarding his association with the disgraced financier, admitting, "Meeting Jeffrey Epstein was the worst thing that ever happened to me."

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Bill Clinton Is Mentioned

Source: MEGA Attorney Alan Dershowitz regrets ignoring his wife, who called Epstein a 'scumbag.'

He also shares personal regret for ignoring his then-wife's initial instincts, noting she "immediately pegged Epstein for a scumbag.” The documentary underscores how ordinary Epstein initially seemed compared to the influence he eventually wielded, saying, "The only thing that was remarkable about Jeffrey was how unremarkable he was.” In an interview clip or recollection featured in the doc, Epstein is described as talking about his powerful associates and allegedly relayed a vulgar comment made by former President Bill Clinton while they were traveling." "Bill turned to me and said, 'That woman makes my d--- harder than Chinese arithmetic,” he stated.

'People Have to Help Evil Do Evil'

Source: MEGA Former President Bill Clinton was just one of many who hob-nobbed with Epstein and company.