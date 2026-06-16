Jeffrey Epstein's Attorneys Were Preparing to Dish Dirt on Donald Trump to Prosecutors Before His 2019 Suicide
June 16 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein’s attorneys were reportedly in discussions with prosecutors before his 2019 prison suicide about the child predator possibly dishing dirt about Donald Trump and other defendants in exchange for a lighter sentence.
According to a bombshell report from The New York Times published on Tuesday, June 16, Epstein's notes were vague and uncorroborated, leaving his counsel with nothing substantial on the president, now 80.
Donald Trump Is 'a Con Artist'
However, the financier's scratchings had remarks such as “Trump is a total con artist — smoke & mirrors” and “[he] never had money.”
Epstein also tried to determine before his death if he had “leverage” over famous friends and associates such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide in August 2019
Epstein was “preoccupied” with trying to provide information about Trump, according to The New York Times.
The s-- offender was arrested in July 2019 and committed suicide via hanging a month later at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.
Elsewhere in the publication's report, Epstein's prison notes also revealed his inner thoughts and feelings about being locked up. He claimed he was denied phone calls and visits as he was a wealthy “p---phile in jail."
- Donald Trump Slams Being Named in Newest Jeffrey Epstein File Drop as He Threatens to Sue Dead Pedophile's Estate
- Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Were 'Obsessed' With 'Chasing Supermodels' During Their Friendship, Biographer Claims
- Barack Obama Blasts 'Bully' Donald Trump After Vile Remark About Michelle Goes Viral
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Epstein was found dead, his cell floor was reportedly filled with nooses as he tried to kill himself three times prior.
His cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione told The New York Times he saw Epstein making preparations to take his own life.
At one point, the convicted murderer and ex-New York recalled Epstein looking “a little suspicious” in their cell before finding a noose under his bed. Tartaglione alleged he told the guards about Epstein's attempt, however, they laughed him off and didn't believe him.
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein First Crossed Paths in 1980s
As for Trump and Epstein, the pair met in the 1980s as they both ran in the same Manhattan and Palm Beach social circles.
In 2002, the politician gushed over the businessman in a profile for New York magazine. "I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump marveled at the time.
“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life," the POTUS continued.
The duo apparently had a falling out in 2004 after they had a dispute over a real estate deal.
After Epstein was arrested, Trump told reporters he was "not a fan of his" and claimed he hadn't spoken to the former math teacher in 15 years.