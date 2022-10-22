So In Love! Devin Booker Gushes Over Kendall Jenner In Kim Kardashian's Comments Section
Devin Booker seems to be head over heels for Kendall Jenner. In a rare public display of affection, the Phoenix Suns player took to the comments section of Kim Kardashian's Instagram post to heap praise over his longtime girlfriend.
On Thursday, October 21, the SKIMS founder shared a promotional photo for The Kardashians that depicted herself and Kendall — as well as family members Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — prompting Booker to call out his girl.
CAN’T GET ENOUGH! KENDALL JENNER HAS A TIGHT GRIP ON BOYFRIEND DEVIN BOOKER AFTER DATE NIGHT
"Middle," the pro athlete commented under the snap of the cover girl who was placed right in the center of her famous family.
As OK! previously reported, the couple — who have recently been spotted out on romantic date nights to tennis matches and dinners — are doing better than ever before after putting a quick pause on their relationship in June.
"Despite all her sisters being moms and settling down, Kendall was never interested in that,” a source said of why the top model is content with her relaxed relationship. “She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin."
“She is really into him. She’s always had love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever," an insider explained of Jenner and Booker. "Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times. But their love for one another draws them back to each other."
The typically private couple have even been a bit more public when it comes to showing their affection for each other, having attended the U.S. Open in September.
"They were all over each other at the tennis [match] — holding hands and kissing," an eyewitness source recalled. "They didn't care that everyone could see them."