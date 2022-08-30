Can’t Get Enough! Kendall Jenner Has A Tight Grip On Boyfriend Devin Booker After Date Night
Kendall Jenner held her boyfriend, Devin Booker, very close after they dined at Catch Steak restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 28.
On the way out from their romantic evening, Jenner was seen with her arms tightly wrapped around the Phoenix Suns basketball star as he led the way to their ride.
The 26-year-old model looked stunning in an all black ensemble, rocking leather pants, a plunging halter top and studded pink pointed-toe pumps, while Booker, 25, kept things casual in a pair of blue jeans and a long sleeve t-shirt.
As OK! previously reported, the pair are happily back together following a brief breakup earlier this summer.
"Kendall and Devin are doing great. They know that timing is everything, and what is meant to be, will be," spilled an insider. "Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times, but their love for one another draws them back to each other."
The celebrity couple has tried their best to keep their two-year relationship private and out of the public eye, but recently, Jenner has been giving fans more glimpses into their dynamic.
Earlier this summer, the model shared a peek into some special moments between the two when they embarked on a romantic getaway weekend in the woods. The 818 Tequila founder showed off the NBA star's axe throwing skills and also provided fans with adventurous clips of the two zip lining through the wilderness.
The lovebirds also revealed they had spent time away on a tropical vacation at the end of July. After Jenner had posted stunning photos with a scenic backdrop, Booker had uploaded his own photoshoot with nearly the same surrounding, seemingly confirming he had his girlfriend by his side.
Despite an insider once claiming that The Kardashians star felt like she and the athlete were "on different paths," it seems they're back "on the same page" while enjoying special moments together.
