A Close Match! Kendall Jenner & Beau Devin Booker Pack On The PDA At US Open

Love is on the court and in the air! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker made the most of their date to the 2022 US Open Championship, being able to watch 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz defeat Casper Ruud in his first career Grand Slam title and enjoy some romance in the stands.

The good-looking couple was spotted giggling and packing on the PDA in New York City on Sunday, September 11, as they locked lips while sitting outside their suite. Another snap of the A-listers showed the NBA pro making his girlfriend laugh so hard that she grabbed him around the neck and pulled him closer.