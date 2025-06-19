Senator Dick Durbin Exposes Donald Trump's 'Cognitive Decline' With Jaw-Dropping Supercut During Senate Hearing
Senator Dick Durbin highlighted President Donald Trump's "cognitive decline" as he presented a supercut during a Republican-led Senate hearing focused on former president Joe Biden's mental fitness.
Durbin, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, criticized his Republican colleagues for failing to conduct proper oversight, despite "numerous critical challenges facing the nation that are under our jurisdiction."
He cited shocking instances, including the shooting of two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota and the disturbing removal of Senator Alex Padilla by federal agents, alongside Trump's deployment of Marines and National Guard in Los Angeles.
"But instead of exercising this constitutional oversight duty," Durbin remarked, "my Republican colleagues are holding this hearing. Apparently, armchair diagnosing former President Biden is more important than the issues of grave concern, which I have mentioned."
Durbin then segued into showcasing a recent blunder by Trump, who mismanaged trade agreement papers during the G7 meeting in Alberta, Canada, mistakenly stating that the U.K. was part of the European Union.
"Now I'd like you to see a short video that includes some other examples of cognitive ability," Durbin announced as he introduced a clip that presented various instances of Trump misspeaking.
The compilation included these memorable quotes, which were notably said in political debates, speeches and rallies over the past years, such as:
- His "The windmills are driving the whales crazy, obviously." in 2021;
- The "I have concepts of a plan" and "They're eating the dogs, the people that came in. They're eating the cats. They're eating" during the presidential debate with former Vice President Kamala Harris;
- Donald Trump, 78, Shows Major Signs of 'Cognitive Decline' Through Severe 'Lack of Focus' During Speeches, Experts Claim
- Donald Trump's 'Memory Question' Cognitive Test Challenged by Democratic Strategist on Fox News
- 'Babbling Buffoon': Donald Trump Roasted for Nonsensical Rant About People Calling Him 'Cognitively Impaired' — Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
- His "The kidney has a very special place in the heart" remark in 2019;
- "And then I see the disinfectant that knocks [COVID-19] out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning." in 2020 during the onset of the pandemic and;
- "This is a tough hurricane, one of the wettest we've ever seen from the standpoint of water" in 2023.
Discussion about Trump's reported cognitive decline isn't new and has gone beyond the supercut Durbin had played during the hearing.
In fact, he recently put out a speech seemingly linking Vladimir Putin to World War II. Putin was born in 1952, around seven years after the war ended.
"I spoke to President Putin at the time. He lost 51 million people. He fought with us in World War II. Russia did fight. It's interesting, isn't it? It fought with us in World War II, and everyone hates it," he said at a White House press conference in June 13, stirring up discussion on social media.
Despite this, White House physicians have repeatedly declared him in "excellent health," most recently in April, stating he scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).