Senator Dick Durbin Exposes Donald Trump's 'Cognitive Decline' With Jaw-Dropping Supercut During Senate Hearing

Senator Dick Durbin highlighted President Donald Trump's "cognitive decline" as he presented a supercut during a Republican-led Senate hearing focused on former president Joe Biden's mental fitness.

Durbin, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, criticized his Republican colleagues for failing to conduct proper oversight, despite "numerous critical challenges facing the nation that are under our jurisdiction."

He cited shocking instances, including the shooting of two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota and the disturbing removal of Senator Alex Padilla by federal agents, alongside Trump's deployment of Marines and National Guard in Los Angeles.