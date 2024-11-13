Dick Van Dyke, 98, Bluntly Reacts to Donald Trump Winning 2024 Presidential Election: 'Fortunately, I Won't Be Around'

The reporter then asked if Van Dyke thought Trump would actually be able to "Make America Great Again," to which the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor, who turns 99 in December, declared: "Fortunately, I won’t be around to experience the four years."

Van Dyke had been vocal about his support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the election earlier this month, when he made a rare appearance on social media to endorse the Democratic leader for president.