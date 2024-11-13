Dick Van Dyke, 98, Bluntly Reacts to Donald Trump Winning 2024 Presidential Election: 'Fortunately, I Won't Be Around'
Dick Van Dyke is out of here.
The Mary Poppins star, 98, had a morbid response to Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election while out with his wife, Arlene Silver, 52, on Tuesday, November 12, insisting he won't be alive long enough to suffer through the entirety of the president-elect's second stay in the White House.
Van Dyke was grabbing his bag out of the passenger side of a white vehicle while holding onto his cane when a paparazzo asked if the award-winning actor thought the "future looked bright" for America after the election on Tuesday, November 5.
"I hope you’re right!" The Dick Van Dyke Show host replied, appearing doubtful.
The reporter then asked if Van Dyke thought Trump would actually be able to "Make America Great Again," to which the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor, who turns 99 in December, declared: "Fortunately, I won’t be around to experience the four years."
Van Dyke had been vocal about his support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the election earlier this month, when he made a rare appearance on social media to endorse the Democratic leader for president.
"Hi! I’m Dick Van Dyke. You may remember I used to sing and dance and fall down a lot, actually," he joked in a black-and-white video shared to Instagram one day before the election. "Fifty years ago — May 31, 1964 — I was on the podium with Dr. Martin Luther King, who was addressing some 60,000 people in the Colosseum in L.A."
"I was there to read a message written by Rod Serling," he noted in reference to the Twilight Zone creator. "I got it out the other day and I think it means as much today — if not more — than it did then, so if you don’t mind, I’d like to read it."
"Hatred is not the norm. Prejudice is not the norm. Suspicion, dislike, jealousy, scapegoating — none of those are the transcendent facets of the human personality," Van Dyke recited. "They are diseases. They are the cancers of the soul. They are the infectious and contagious viruses that have been breeding humanity for years. And because they have been and because they are, is it necessary that they shall be? I think not."
Serling's message at the time was deemed the "Most Non-Political Speech," and claimed: "[As long as there is] one voice left to say 'welcome' to a stranger, one hand outstretched to say 'enter and share' [and] one mind remaining to think a thought of warmth and friendship," then there will still be hope for humanity.
"There will be moments of violence and expressions of hatred and an ugly echo of intolerance, but these are the clinging vestiges of a decayed past, not the harbingers of the better, cleaner future," he read aloud.
Van Dyke continued: "To those who tell us that the inequality of the human animal is a necessary evil, we must respond by simply saying that first, it is evil but it is not necessary. We prove it, sitting here tonight in 1964. We prove it by reaffirming our faith. We prove it by having faith in our affirmations."