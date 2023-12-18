Dick Van Dyke, 98, Reflects on Past Alcoholism, Admits He 'Would've Taken Better Care' of Himself If He Knew He'd 'Live This Long'
Dick Van Dyke is reflecting on his impressive career and longevity.
In his December 17 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the actor admitted he never saw himself making it this far in life — both personally and professionally.
"Had known I was going to live this long I would have taken better care of myself," admitted the star, who turned 98 on Wednesday, December 13. "Yeah, because I went through that whole period of alcoholism."
Nonetheless, the father-of-four is clearly in good shape for his age, and he thanked wife Arlene Silvers for pushing him to go to the gym three days a week.
When he was heading to a workout last week, he quipped, "I hate going to the gym. She makes me go to the gym."
After the photographers wished him a happy birthday, he joked, "My God, nobody should be 98 years old."
Elsewhere in his interview, Van Dyke admitted he got "very lucky" in nabbing big roles, as he was often "pretty lazy" when it came to seeking out work.
"As a businessman, I’m not much good. I would do a movie and come home, and just sit down and wait for the phone to ring," he confessed. "I wasn’t aggressive. I was out of work a lot because I didn’t go out and look for it."
The Mary Poppins lead also said he was a bit picky about shows and movies.
"If I'm not enjoying myself, I’m really bad. It’s such a blessing to find a way of making a living that you love, that you’d do for nothing," he shared. "I feel so sorry for people who hate their jobs. I look forward to going to work every morning."
Van Dyke still keeps in touch with some of his costars, as he was seen celebrating Halloween with Buttons: A Christmas Tale colleague Jane Seymour.
While his acting career has obviously slowed down, the Emmy winner recently made a cameo on Days of Our Lives.
"I said, 'Don't you have any parts for old people? Come on give me one.' And he took me seriously and got me a part!" he told Access Hollywood of how he asked star Drake Hogestyn for the gig.
"I have played old men before, but comedy old men. First time I've ever just played my 97-year-old self," he quipped at the time of taking on the dramatic role.