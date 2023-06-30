Dick Van Dyke, 97, Exercises at the Gym 3 Months After Scary Car Crash: 'Time to Get in Shape!'
Dick Van Dyke is feeling good!
Thought the iconic actor gave everyone a scare when he was involved in a car accident this past March, he seems to be back in good form — so much so, he stopped by the gym earlier this month.
Photographers caught the 97-year-old in the facility's parking garage alongside his wife, Arlene Silver, 51.
The father-of-four kept it comfy in a gray long-sleeved collared shirt, black Puma sweatpants and a pair of black sneakers, and as usual, he toted around his signature messenger bag.
His other half donned a black puffer vest over a bight blue long-sleeved shirt, black leggings, sandals and sunglasses. She also toted a purse and had her hands full with a few things.
Van Dyke was in great spirits, as when he passed a photographer, he told them, "Time to get in shape, folks!"
After the man told him he "looks great," the movie star replied, "I'm almost 98!"
The Mary Poppins lead and his spouse continued to make their way to the gym's entrance as the Emmy winner chanted out in song, "Everybody get in shape!" He allegedly stayed at the gym for around an hour.
It was just three months ago that the Hollywood legend reportedly lost control of his car while driving in the rain, causing him to run into a gate.
"The airbags did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel," he said at the time, noting he got "two stitches" on his lower lip. He added he was "sore all over," but otherwise didn't sustain any major injuries and turned down an offer to go to the hospital.
"Other than that, just made me a little dumber, I guess," he quipped of the aftermath. "I'm 97. All my friends are dead. I'm still having fun."
In a past interview, Van Dyke noted that he credited his liveliness to Silver, explaining, "Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me — that works."
