Prince Harry and King Charles Secretly Met in March to Settle Feud: 'The King Started Taking His Calls Again'
While Prince Harry still has ways to go in mending his relationships with his royal family members, it seems he kick-started the movement by secretly meeting with King Charles III.
According to an insider, the estranged father-son duo briefly met back in March when Harry visited London to appear in court. “After that, the king finally started taking his son’s calls again,” they claimed, adding that several phone conversations followed between the two.
“[Charles] strongly believes blood is thicker than water. And deep down, Harry loves his dad," the source continued, as the two have been at odds ever since the red-headed prince and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020.
As if the decision wasn't controversial enough, Harry and Meghan repeatedly dragged royal members' names through the mud in jaw-dropping interview and their Netflix docuseries, as well as in the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare.
Despite apparently getting to a better place with His Majesty ahead of his coronation on Saturday, May 6, Harry has not won over his brother, Prince William, nor sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
”Kate thinks Meghan turned Harry into a monster, and William can’t stand his brother," royal expert Nick Bullen claimed to a news outlet, noting Harry "will be nervous about how the family react to him" upon his return.
Prior to their apparent March reunion, royal correspondent Omid Scobie noted that Harry and Charles have been in communication since he released his groundbreaking tell-all in January. On the other hand, "It's been stone-cold silence," between Harry and William — which will likely make their family reunion all the more awkward.
It seems Harry also won't be sticking around in his homeland for long after the ceremony to mend relationships, as OK! learned he is planning to board a plane back to the U.S. a mere two hours after the coronation is over — eager to get home to his wife and kids in time for son Archie's fourth birthday, which happens to be on the same day.
Buckingham Palace announced last month that while Harry will be attending his father's coronation, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
