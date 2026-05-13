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Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Secretly Date? Late Actress Allegedly Asked If She'd Have to Join Scientology If They Married

Composite photo of John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John
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Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta remained 'very close' after filming 'Grease.'

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May 13 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

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Art nearly imitated life for Grease costars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta!

Though the two never publicly dated, in Matthew Hild's new biography, A Little More Love: The Life and Legacy of Olivia Newton-John, he revealed the two sometimes acted as if they were more than friends.

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Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta 'Were Very Close'

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Photo of According to a friend of Olivia Newton-John's, she and John Travolta were 'very, very close.'
Source: mega

According to a friend of Olivia Newton-John's, she and John Travolta were 'very, very close.'

The author explained that more than two decades after the 1978 flick debuted, a musician who was once married to a Scientologist joined Newton-John's band. They spilled in the book that the blonde beauty and Travolta, 72, a Scientologist himself, "were very, very close. Almost that close."

In an excerpt of the tome obtained by a news outlet, the musician recalled Newton-John — who died at age 73 in 2022 from cancer — coming up to him and saying, "Can I ask you a personal question? Because you were married to a Scientologist."

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'If I Had Married John...'

Photo of The actress allegedly asked if she would have to become a Scientologist if she married her 'Grease' costar.
Source: mega

The actress allegedly asked if she would have to become a Scientologist if she married her 'Grease' costar.

According to him, the singer said, "Obviously, you know John is a Scientologist. I know the Church of Scientology really reveres him as a very valuable follower. If I had married John, would he have expected me to become a Scientologist?"

"It would not have been mandatory, but it would have been encouraged, put it that way," he replied.

The musician said she thanked him and stated, "That’s all I want to know."

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Photo of The stars became good friends but never publicly dated.
Source: mega

The stars became good friends but never publicly dated.

In the end, the stars never got together, with Newton-John marrying Matt Lattanzi, 67, in 1984, going on to welcome one daughter together.

The two divorced in 1995, and the TV star wed John Easterling, 74, in 2008. They were still married when she passed away.

Travolta tied the knot with Kelly Preston in 1991. They welcomed three children before she died from cancer in 2020 at age 57. Their son Jett, who had Kawasaki disease, died at age 16 in 2009 from a seizure.

John Travolta Honors Oliva Newton-John

Photo of John Travolta gushed over Olivia Newton-John's 'impact' when he mourned her death in 2022.
Source: mega

John Travolta gushed over Olivia Newton-John's 'impact' when he mourned her death in 2022.

The costars remained good friends over the decades, with Travolta penning a touching tribute to Newton-John when she passed.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," he gushed on social media alongside a photo of them together. "We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John."

The pilot teared up at the 2023 Oscars when leading the in-memoriam segment, which featured the late mother-of-one.

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