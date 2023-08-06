Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Believes Her Mother Is 'Still Alive' 1 Year After Her Death
Chloe Lattanzi recently opened up about her mother's death exactly one year after Olivia Newton-John lost her lengthy Battle with cancer.
While speaking with the "Something to Talk About" podcast, the only daughter of the Grease alum discussed how she can still feel her mom's presence on her California ranch, which Lattanzi and her husband James Driscoll live on together.
"It's a place where I feel a tangible, even though I feel her around me in spirit, it's a tangible place where I feel my mother. Like, I can walk on the soil and be like, 'her foot was here.'"
"And I can sit on her favorite seat and know that she sat there a thousand times and just visualize sitting on her lap," she added of the matriarch, who passed in August 2022.
"She's still alive there for me," the devoted daughter explained.
Lattanzi then shared how she wants to continue the "Physical" singer's work in cancer research.
"I want to expand the wellness center, the kind of treatment that people can receive," she stated. "I'm really grateful that I'm well enough now to continue her legacy."
The 37-year-old is also taking after her mom through making music.
"I'm very excited to get out there. I can hear my mum saying, 'Get out there girl!'" she noted.
Prior to her interview on the podcast, Lattanzi has been vocal on social media about what she believes are sightings of her mother's spirit in orb form.
In June, she told fans that she reunited with the blonde beauty after discovering abnormal details in two different photos.
"Before my mum crossed, she said, 'I promise you if I can, I will show up as an orb.' And her favorite color was aqua," she confessed in a Instagram clip.
"Now about a week after she passed, I was walking with my phone and my phone took a photo. I didn't take it," she said.
"I saw this blue thing flying around [my dog's] head," she claimed, before adding she saw a similar "blue orb" in a separate snap of her and stepmom Nancy Chuda.
She captioned the video, "Your loved ones never leave you."