OK! Answers: Did Queen Elizabeth II Snub Meghan Markle On Her Birthday?
As rumors of rising tension within the Royal Family continue to swirl, Queen Elizabeth II appeared to snub Meghan Markle when she chose not to publicly wish her a happy birthday.
The Suits actress celebrated her 41st trip around the sun on Thursday, August 4, and the official Royal Family Twitter account failed to send well wishes to the mother-of-two. This marks the first time the social media account has not announced her birthday since she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.
The absence of birthday wishes felt amplified by the Royal Family Twitter account instead tweeting pictures of Princess Anne's meeting with cadets at the Redford Barracks.
MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY ARE LOOKING TO DO ANOTHER SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW AFTER TINA BROWN BLASTS COUPLE, INSIDER REVEALS
"One day to go! The Princess Royal was in Edinburgh this morning where she enjoyed a sneak peek of the @edinburghtattoo rehearsals ahead of their opening night tomorrow," the tweet read. "The Princess, who is Patron of @edinburghtattoo, met piper training cadets at the Redford Barracks."
However, royal correspondent Richard Palmer believes there is a perfectly reasonable explanation and that the alleged snub is no cause for concern. While admitting the Queen failing to wish the Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday on her special day felt like a "notable absence," he shared that it likely had to do with a recently instated rule.
MEGHAN MARKLE FEARS ANOTHER TRIP TO ENGLAND MAY MAKE PRINCE HARRY HOMESICK: 'THESE VISITS PULL AT HIS HEARTSTRINGS'
"It is thought the Queen congratulated Meghan privately yesterday but her official website neglected to mention her birthday after deciding it will only mark the birthdays of non-working members of the family when they end in a zero," Palmer explained.
This isn't the first time Her Majesty was rumored to have private concerns about Meghan. As OK! previously reported, the Queen funded an investigation into the actress after receiving complaints that she was bullying royal staff members.
One former employee alleged Meghan "humiliated" them, and another claimed she regularly used "emotional cruelty and manipulation" to control her staffers.
Despite the severity of the allegations hedged against her, the findings of the Queen's Buckingham Palace investigation will not be released to the public.
The Daily Express was first to report Palmer's thoughts on the alleged royal snub.