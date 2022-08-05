OK! Answers: Did Queen Elizabeth II Snub Meghan Markle On Her Birthday?

As rumors of rising tension within the Royal Family continue to swirl, Queen Elizabeth II appeared to snub Meghan Markle when she chose not to publicly wish her a happy birthday.

The Suits actress celebrated her 41st trip around the sun on Thursday, August 4, and the official Royal Family Twitter account failed to send well wishes to the mother-of-two. This marks the first time the social media account has not announced her birthday since she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.