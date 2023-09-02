Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker 'Want to Get Married Quickly Because They're Ready to Start a Family'

"They joke that they don’t want to have a shotgun wedding," the insider added of the lovestruck pair. "But if they don’t hurry, that’s exactly what it will be."

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that after roughly two years of dating, Tucker popped the question and the Sucker Punch actress said yes!

"We couldn’t be happier 🤍," the 34-year-old wrote via Instagram next to a romantic engagement photo of them holding each other close. In the second sweet snapshot, Hudgens showed off her gorgeous ring and long, maroon manicure as friends and other followers sent the happy couple messages of love and congratulations in the comments section.