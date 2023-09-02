OK Magazine
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker 'Want to Get Married Quickly Because They're Ready to Start a Family'

vanessa hudgens cole tucker pp
Source: mega
Sep. 2 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have baby fever!

The High School Musical star, 34, and the professional baseball player, 27, "want to get married quickly because they're ready to start a family," an insider spilled to a news outlet.

vanessa hudgens cole mega
Source: mega

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker met over Zoom in 2020.

"They joke that they don’t want to have a shotgun wedding," the insider added of the lovestruck pair. "But if they don’t hurry, that’s exactly what it will be."

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that after roughly two years of dating, Tucker popped the question and the Sucker Punch actress said yes!

"We couldn’t be happier 🤍," the 34-year-old wrote via Instagram next to a romantic engagement photo of them holding each other close. In the second sweet snapshot, Hudgens showed off her gorgeous ring and long, maroon manicure as friends and other followers sent the happy couple messages of love and congratulations in the comments section.

vanessa hudgens mega
Source: mega

Prior to their relationship, Hudgens dated Austin Butler.

Hudgens and Tucker first met in 2020 during a group Zoom meditation class that they'd both been attending. However, the MLB star clearly stood out from the others and caught the actress' eyes because she admitted to sliding into his DM's after a session.

"If I want something or someone, I'm going after them," she told Drew Barrymore during an appearance on her talk show. "[I] was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So, I think there is no shame in making the first move."

vanessa hudgens cole
Source: mega

Hudgens and Tucker are reportedly ready to start a family.

Hudgens also claimed in a separate sit-down, that the athlete was "kind of perfect" for her, gushing that she was very "happy" at the time.

"I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life," she continued. "I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Source: OK!

The source spoke with Life & Style about Hudgens and Tucker's future plans.

