Diddy Says 'Enough Is Enough' as Fourth Woman Comes Forward Claiming the Rapper Violently Gang Raped Her
Sean 'Diddy' Combs released a statement saying, "Enough is enough," after a fourth alleged victim has come forward accusing the rapper of sexual abuse.
In a new lawsuit, an unnamed woman claimed the 54-year-old rapper flew her to his New York studio in 2003 when she was just 17 years old and plied her with "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol" before she was gang raped by him and two of his friends.
"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," Diddy posted in all caps on X, formerly known as Twitter. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try and assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."
"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he continued. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
According to the new legal filing, Diddy and two others allegedly took turns sexually assaulting the teen as she drifted in and out of consciousness, leaving her in so much pain that she could barely stand or remember how she got home.
The victim, now in her late 30s, backed up her claims with a photo of herself sitting on the "Show Me Your Soul" rapper's lap while in his Manhattan studio.
Jane Doe claimed she met ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and the "third assailant" at a lounge in Detriot, with the record label CEO name-dropping Diddy and telling her they were "best friends."
"Before they left for the private jet, Mr. Pierre smoked crack cocaine in a bathroom at the lounge, in which he also sexually assaulted Ms. Doe by forcing her to give him oral sex," the lawsuit read.
After the alleged assault, "Mr. Pierre, Third Assailant and another gentleman then escorted the high schooler to a private jet, which flew them to Teterboro, New Jersey. There were SUVs awaiting the group at Teterboro, and the four of them were driven to 'Daddy’s House Recording Studio,' a studio famously owned and operated by Mr. Combs and Bad Boy."
The woman described how Combs allegedly demanded that she pinch his nipples throughout the attack to help him "get off" before pulling up a chair to watch her being raped and choked by his associates.
She alleged she "suffered in silence for 20 years" until Combs' ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie came forward with her own allegations of savage beatings, drug-addled hotel orgies and sexual assault.
Jane Doe's lawyer is the same man who represented Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in her $30 million lawsuit against Diddy.
