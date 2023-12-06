Diddy Says 'Enough Is Enough' as Fourth Woman Comes Forward Claiming the Rapper Violently Gang Raped Her

Jane Doe claimed she met ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and the "third assailant" at a lounge in Detriot, with the record label CEO name-dropping Diddy and telling her they were "best friends."

"Before they left for the private jet, Mr. Pierre smoked crack cocaine in a bathroom at the lounge, in which he also sexually assaulted Ms. Doe by forcing her to give him oral sex," the lawsuit read.

After the alleged assault, "Mr. Pierre, Third Assailant and another gentleman then escorted the high schooler to a private jet, which flew them to Teterboro, New Jersey. There were SUVs awaiting the group at Teterboro, and the four of them were driven to 'Daddy’s House Recording Studio,' a studio famously owned and operated by Mr. Combs and Bad Boy."

