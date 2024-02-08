Aubrey O'Day Believes the Shocking Accusations Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'There Are So Many Witnesses and Victims'
Aubrey O'Day isn't afraid to go up against Sean "Diddy" Combs.
For years, the singer has made several accusations about the business mogul, but the speculation over him didn't heat up until ex Cassie Venture accused him of rape, abuse and more last year.
In a new interview with the "No Jumper" podcast, O'Day, 39, went into more details about her time working with the mogul, who she met when she joined his MTV show Making the Band.
The reality star named Combs, 54, as the "most dangerous rapper" she's been around, noting, "I've been around people that are assumed to be very dangerous people, like let's say Suge Knight. I enjoyed him. He was great to me."
While Combs has denied her and Ventura's accusations, O'Day is hopeful the truth will come to light one day.
"There are so many witnesses, "she insisted. "There are so many victims."
While the Danity Kane band member didn't have a romantic relationship with the Grammy winner, she revealed he did make sexual comments toward her.
"I have a girlfriend that I'm right now taking inventory of my experience," she explained. "I'm being forced to in so many ways. And I'm making sure that I not only have the receipts, but I have the understanding mentally of where I was at, which takes asking the people that were around me at the time, what were my responses to things. "
"And I'm finding out so many times ... even very early on where Diddy was making comments like, ‘Oh, now like you're [CENSORED]. You look right, I can [CENSORED] you now.’ And things like that, I don't even remember," the "Showstopper" vocalist continued.
"And I asked my girlfriend when she recalled that… She said she remembers when he said that to me. I said, ‘What did I do?’ And she said, ‘You kind of looked at me and said, He finally thinks I'm pretty.’ That was what I thought in that moment," O'Day spilled. "Now, I don't recall that, but she recalled it very clearly. And I think that it's just so telling for what a woman goes through in a systemic problem."
In addition, the Celebrity Big Brother 18 contestant claimed she and her Danity Kane bandmates never saw any of the money their music made.
"People physically walked into a record store and bought Danity Kane's records, and they are the ones that gave us two Double Platinum albums, at that time $14.99, $17.99. I don't know what it was," she detailed. "Let's call it 16 times 4 million, if that's what it is. That's like $60-plus million. I didn't see a penny of it. None of us did."
Combs has also been accused of sexually assaulting a college student in 1991.