Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew at Center of Alleged Cover-Up as British Government Accused of 'Redacting' His Files

The British government's Cabinet Office has been accused of attempting to cover up Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's documents showing his travel expenses from when he was a trade envoy in the mid-2000s. Some files have been seemingly "redacted" when they were released to the U.K.'s National Archives.

Andrew's Files Were Given to the U.K.'s National Archives

Andrew's Files Were Given to the U.K.'s National Archives

Some other docs that were also given to the organization included information about Princess Diana's 1997 death, as well as former British Prime Minister John Major's apology to the Queen Mother from 1994. A file on the former Duke of York's trips from 2004 to 2005 was presented to the Archives. Media professionals were able to view the documents under an embargo. One doc featured minute notes from a meeting between Andrew, 65, and other individuals discussing his travel plans for an upcoming trip.

The Cabinet Office blamed the censored files on an 'administrative error.'

However, these records were reportedly pulled, with the Cabinet Office blaming them on an “administrative error,” as they said the docs were never meant to be shared with the public. The files were censored, with 16 of 80 pages removed. The minutes were seen by some journalists before they were withdrawn, which also included conversations between the Foreign Office and palace executives about the pricey costs of Andrew's trips to China, Russia, Spain and southeast Asia. The documents divulged that new royal travel rules meant future trade envoy visits would be paid for by the Royal Travel Office instead of the U.K. Trade and Industry, which would need to procure an extra £90,000 ($121,700 USD) in order to fly.

One Critic Says the Censored Docs Followed 'Pressure From the Palace'

One Critic Says the Censored Docs Followed 'Pressure From the Palace'

Source: MEGA The former prince's royal titles were stripped away in October.