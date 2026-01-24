or
Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Likely' Moving to 'Nice and Sunny' Bahrain to Escape Scandals, Author Claims

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew could be moving to the Middle East to escape from his scandals in the U.K. in the near future, a royal author claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 24 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew could be waving goodbye to the United Kingdom and be making a run for Bahrain.

According to royal author Andrew Lownie, the disgraced ex-royal, 65, is thinking about moving to the Middle East amid his growing scandals at home.

Ex-Prince Andrew May Be Heading to the Middle East

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The ex-royal was evicted from the Royal Lodge last year.

“Certainly, he is likely to go out there,” Lownie told Page Six. “He’s going (to) be away from press scrutiny … and it’ll be nice and sunny.”

But Andrew won't have to worry about making friends in Bahrain, as King Juan Carlos I of Spain also resides there after he abdicated the Spanish throne in 2014.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Were Stripped of Royal Lodge Last Year

image of prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were both stripped of their royal titles.

The ex-Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were evicted from their longtime Windsor home the Royal Lodge last year after their royal titles were stripped away. Their friendship with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein has marred their reputations in the last few years.

The former couple is set to move out of the Lodge sometime in February after shooting season concludes. While Ferguson, 66, is still looking for a new home, Andrew is set to live in a smaller abode on the Sandringham Estate for the time being.

“The shooting season is still on, so I think he’s likely to stay in Britain for the moment,” Lownie added.

Prince Andrew

image of prince Andrew Princess Beatrice and princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

The York family have lived at the Royal Lodge since 2004.

“We’re not going to be told the full story" regarding Andrew's living situation, the Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York writer said.

Andrew moved into Royal Lodge in 2004 after signing a 75-year lease on the property once the Queen Mother passed away in 2002. Ferguson joined him at the abode in 2008 alongside their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The Yorks have been living at the home rent-free for over two decades, with Andrew also reportedly not taking good enough care of the 30-room mansion.

The Royal Lode Has Been 'Deteriorating' for Years

image of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has yet to find new living accommodations.

According to a RadarOnline source, Andrew has “allowed” his residence to go “uncheckedfor years.

“The understanding was always that Andrew’s occupancy of the Lodge would be an actively managed arrangement," the insider noted. “Not a case of leaving a valuable historic property to look after itself. Regular inspections are a basic safeguard for buildings of this age and significance.”

The “deteriorated” condition of the cottage "inevitably prompts concern about whether deeper, less visible areas of the property have been neglected as well.”

