Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Likely' Moving to 'Nice and Sunny' Bahrain to Escape Scandals, Author Claims

Article continues below advertisement

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew could be waving goodbye to the United Kingdom and be making a run for Bahrain. According to royal author Andrew Lownie, the disgraced ex-royal, 65, is thinking about moving to the Middle East amid his growing scandals at home.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew May Be Heading to the Middle East

Source: MEGA The ex-royal was evicted from the Royal Lodge last year.

“Certainly, he is likely to go out there,” Lownie told Page Six. “He’s going (to) be away from press scrutiny … and it’ll be nice and sunny.” But Andrew won't have to worry about making friends in Bahrain, as King Juan Carlos I of Spain also resides there after he abdicated the Spanish throne in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Were Stripped of Royal Lodge Last Year

Source: MEGA Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were both stripped of their royal titles.

The ex-Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were evicted from their longtime Windsor home the Royal Lodge last year after their royal titles were stripped away. Their friendship with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein has marred their reputations in the last few years. The former couple is set to move out of the Lodge sometime in February after shooting season concludes. While Ferguson, 66, is still looking for a new home, Andrew is set to live in a smaller abode on the Sandringham Estate for the time being. “The shooting season is still on, so I think he’s likely to stay in Britain for the moment,” Lownie added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The York family have lived at the Royal Lodge since 2004.

“We’re not going to be told the full story" regarding Andrew's living situation, the Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York writer said. Andrew moved into Royal Lodge in 2004 after signing a 75-year lease on the property once the Queen Mother passed away in 2002. Ferguson joined him at the abode in 2008 alongside their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The Yorks have been living at the home rent-free for over two decades, with Andrew also reportedly not taking good enough care of the 30-room mansion.

The Royal Lode Has Been 'Deteriorating' for Years

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has yet to find new living accommodations.