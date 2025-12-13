EXCLUSIVE King Charles' Meeting With Middle Eastern King Was Really Secret Talk About Shipping Shamed Brother Andrew Out of Britain Forever Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly met with the Middle Eastern King to plan kicking ex-Prince Andrew out of Britain. Aaron Tinney Dec. 13 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may be languishing in limbo at the cavernous Royal Lodge after losing his royal titles – but sources tell OK! King Charles has been busy sealing a secret deal to see his shamed brother permanently shipped off to the Middle East. Charles, 77, was flown by helicopter to the Oxfordshire estate of Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain, on November 11 – less than two weeks after Andrew was stripped of his titles and his Windsor home. The meeting, lasting more than an hour, took place at Glympton Park, a private estate in the Cotswolds. Palace officials insisted it was a private gathering between old friends and denied Windsor's situation was on the agenda. But sources tell OK! the timing has fueled speculation Andrew may be considering relocating to Bahrain, a former British protectorate where he has previously expressed interest in living – with insiders saying Charles was dispatched to get him the "grandest living quarters imaginable" when he moves.

Source: MEGA King Charles may be kicking ex-Prince Andrew out of the United Kingdom.

The disgraced ex-duke served as a U.K. trade ambassador and has been a regular visitor to Bahrain, with sources saying he reveled in the attention and the sense of status he receives there. A palace insider said: "He loves being fussed over and made to feel royal again. He has close ties to King Hamad and his son, Crown Prince Salman."

Source: MEGA 'The Middle East would be the perfect home for him,' a source said.

They continued, "The Middle East would be the perfect home for him now, as he cannot go anywhere in Britain without opening himself up to major security risks. Charles would also love to see him leave Britain for the Middle East for good – out of sight, and out of mind." Unlike the U.K., Bahrain has no extradition treaty with the United States, where Andrew has failed to respond to congressional requests regarding his links to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Charles' decision to use a helicopter for the 43-mile journey from Windsor to Glympton Park – despite his well-documented commitment to environmental causes – raised further eyebrows about the urgency of the meeting. The trip took just 23 minutes, allowing Charles to return in time to host a reception for Forces veterans with Queen Camilla later that afternoon.

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly met with Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain.

A source close to the palace said: "It was clear the King prioritized this meeting – it shows he is taking Andrew's situation seriously. Many think Charles is buying him a deal for his silence and agreement he will not go 'rogue' and write a memoir or do a Prince Harry-style TV sit-down. Andrew's movements have been tightly controlled since his fall from royal favor. He's lost his royal titles and the lease on Royal Lodge, but is not expected to move into new accommodation until well into the New Year. Ahead of any potential move abroad, he is anticipated to reside at Sandringham, the King's private estate in Norfolk." In 2022, Andrew undertook his first overseas trip since his calamitous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, flying to Bahrain by private jet. Royal commentators suggest Charles' meeting in Oxfordshire was unusual not just for its secrecy, but also because it occurred on Remembrance Day, a key day of national significance in Britain.

Source: MEGA King Charles stripped his brother of his royal titles.