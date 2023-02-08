Matt Lauer's Ex Annette Roque Has 'No Time' For Disgraced 'Today' Host, Insider Dishes: 'She Thinks He's A Total Jerk'
Years after Matt Lauer was terminated from the Today show for sexually harassing an employee, it seems like his ex-wife Annette Roque is still giving him the cold shoulder.
The former flames, who share kids Jack, 21, Romy, 19, and Thijs, 16, “keep out of each other’s way now,” an insider dished. “They don’t really talk. If they happen to run into each other randomly, they’re civil. Still, Annette has no time for Matt.”
Though the TV host, 65, denied he ever raped the staffer, he did admit he cheated on Roque, 56, during their 20-year marriage.
These days, Lauer is dating Shamin Abas, and they were recently seen out and about in New York City.
Since the dad-of-three had to give up his lavish job — he was reportedly paid $25 million per year — he "was used to living it up," an insider shared. “But he has been forced to drastically curb his spending. The days of throwing money away on private jets and expensive bottles of champagne for the whole restaurant are over. Matt is much more low-key these days — because he has to be.”
To make matters worse, Lauer's divorce cost him a pretty penny, as Roque "took him to the cleaners."
“She thinks he’s a total jerk," the insider said of his ex, who received an estimated $50 million settlement in their divorce.
For now, Lauer has been a recluse, as "ninety-nine percent of Matt's friends dropped him after all the unsavory allegations came out, and he is blacklisted in Hollywood,” the insider said.
“There’s an ongoing book deal he’s been talking about, but the question is: Will anyone buy it? It would have to be a story of redemption," they continued.
As OK! previously reported, Lauer is even looking into returning to the showbiz world.
"He’s still pretty upset about how he was ousted at NBC and upset at all the people he thought were his friends who turned their backs on him," another source said. "He knows he made mistakes, and he is a lot more humble."