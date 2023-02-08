Matt Lauer's Ex Annette Roque Has 'No Time' For Disgraced 'Today' Host, Insider Dishes: 'She Thinks He's A Total Jerk'

Years after Matt Lauer was terminated from the Today show for sexually harassing an employee, it seems like his ex-wife Annette Roque is still giving him the cold shoulder.

The former flames, who share kids Jack, 21, Romy, 19, and Thijs, 16, “keep out of each other’s way now,” an insider dished. “They don’t really talk. If they happen to run into each other randomly, they’re civil. Still, Annette has no time for Matt.”