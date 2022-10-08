Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Became 'Each Other's Support System' Following Matt Lauer Exit: '[They] Were Handed A Mess'

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are rumored to be feuding behind the scenes, but according to insiders, the Today show cohosts once formed a close bond amid scandal.

Guthrie and Kotb both helped hold the show together once Matt Lauer was fired from NBC back in 2017. The network made the decision to let the disgraced television personality go after they conducted an investigation into allegations that he'd raped a staffer at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Several other employees later came forward with abuse accusations of their own.