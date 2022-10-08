Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Became 'Each Other's Support System' Following Matt Lauer Exit: '[They] Were Handed A Mess'
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are rumored to be feuding behind the scenes, but according to insiders, the Today show cohosts once formed a close bond amid scandal.
Guthrie and Kotb both helped hold the show together once Matt Lauer was fired from NBC back in 2017. The network made the decision to let the disgraced television personality go after they conducted an investigation into allegations that he'd raped a staffer at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Several other employees later came forward with abuse accusations of their own.
"Savannah and Hoda were handed a mess when Matt Lauer was fired," an insider dished. "They had to navigate an incomprehensible situation, not only for themselves, but for the audience, and most importantly for the Today show staff, who were left reeling. And they had to do it on live television."
HODA KOTB MAKES CRYPTIC POST ABOUT 'TRUST' & 'TIMING' AS RUMORS SWIRL THAT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE WANTS HER OUSTED FROM 'TODAY'
"They were each other's support system. They leaned on each other and developed a deep bond and a close friendship," the insider continued. "But they also had the be a support system for the staff."
The insider explained that the daytime news show "wasn't always the easiest place for women to work" and Guthrie and Kotb "knew they had to change that" once Lauer was axed.
'NOTHING TO LOSE': DISGRACED 'TODAY' STAR MATT LAUER VOWS REVENGE ON KATIE COURIC, HODA KOTB & MORE IN HIS EXPLOSIVE TELL-ALL MEMOIR
"Even before the issues with Matt Lauer, the show felt like a boys club," a second source noted. "The women could be mean girls. Katie and Ann couldn't stand each other. Anyone could tell and everyone on staff knew. If you were a guest on the show for just one segment you could tell. It doesn't feel that way anymore."
As for how they worked to fix the tense work environment, the first insider claimed they had to "set the tone each day" and "lead by example."
"That leadership, from two strong, supportive women, changed the culture," they added.