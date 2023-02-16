Selena Gomez Admits 'Sometimes I Get Triggered' About Disney Past: 'I Don't Want To Be Who I Was'

"Sometimes I get triggered. It's not that I’m ashamed of my past, it’s just that I’ve worked so hard to find my own way," she told the publication after rising to fame as a young Disney star. "I don’t want to be who I was. I want to be who I am."

The Only Murders in the Building actress explained that as a star on Disney, she would refrain from speaking her mind.

"I wasn’t a wild child by any means," she clarified, "but I was on Disney, so I had to make sure not to say ‘What the hell?’ in front of anyone."