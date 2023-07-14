Miranda Lambert Is 'Ready to Have a Baby' With Husband Brendan McLoughlin After 4 Years of Marriage
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are ready for the next step in their marriage.
According to insiders, the country crooner, 39, and the former police officer, 31, may be gearing up to start having children years after spontaneously tying the knot in January 2019.
"Miranda and Brendan [McLoughlin] have been married for over four years, and it's been pure bliss living together on the farm [outside Nashville] with all their animals," a source spilled. "They're ready to expand the family."
"Miranda is finally ready to have a baby," another insider emphasized about the busy singer. "She'd love nothing more than to start a family with the love of her life."
Lambert and McLoughlin met in 2018, mere days before the ex-law enforcement officer welcomed his son, Landon, with his former partner Kaihla Rettinger. While promoting her new cookbook Y'all Eat Yet? the blonde beauty opened up about her special bond with her stepchild.
"My stepson's 4-and-a-half and I make the bunny cake with him now," Lambert said during a recent interview. "So it's really, it's our tradition. This whole book is about carrying on traditions and making memories."
As OK! previously reported, the decision to expand their brood has been a top priority for the married duo. "Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they're still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future," a source revealed late last year.
"Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she's ready for that next step," the source continued.
While the pair may be ready to take the leap, they will have had plenty of practice with Landon. "They keep that part of their life private out of respect for Landon's mother, but they're both very much part of his life," the insider admitted.
