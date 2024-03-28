'I Love My Man Diddy': Former Disney Star Orlando Brown Defends Rapper After Authorities Raided His Home in S-- Trafficking Probe
Former Disney Channel actor Orlando Brown recounted his experiences in the entertainment industry and defended Diddy after the producer's home was raided by cops for alleged human trafficking.
During a recent interview with Adam22 on the No Jumper podcast, Brown was asked what he thought about the recent takedown of Diddy after Homeland Security stormed all of his properties while he was at the airport.
“Everybody knows I got respect for Diddy,” Brown told the host. “I love Diddy. Everybody tried to come at Diddy. Why I'm gonna make it harder for my man? Yo, I love my man [Diddy].”
As OK! previously reported, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York released a statement that confirmed they'd "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."
Outlets captured video that shows several individuals being handcuffed near the property, some of whom were the Grammy-winning singer's sons, Justin and King Combs.
As OK! reported, Combs made headlines when his ex Cassie Ventura accused him of rape and physical abuse throughout their romance, which was on and off from 2007 to 2018.
"I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," the mom-of-two, 37, explained of her filing. "With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."
Since Ventura went public with her allegations, a number of other women and men came forward with their own stories related to the rapper.
In response, Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, told the public, "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."
"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," the lawyer continued. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."
It's still unclear if any of the ongoing cases against Diddy are related to the trafficking investigation against him.