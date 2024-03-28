'I Love My Man Diddy': Former Disney Star Orlando Brown Defends Rapper After Authorities Raided His Home in S-- Trafficking Probe

As OK! reported, Combs made headlines when his ex Cassie Ventura accused him of rape and physical abuse throughout their romance, which was on and off from 2007 to 2018.

"I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," the mom-of-two, 37, explained of her filing. "With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

Since Ventura went public with her allegations, a number of other women and men came forward with their own stories related to the rapper.

